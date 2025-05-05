403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Parkland Corporation
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:21 AM EST - Parkland Corporation : And Sunoco LP announced today that the parties have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Sunoco will acquire all outstanding shares of Parkland in a cash and equity transaction valued at approximately $9.1 billion, including assumed debt. Parkland Corporation shares T are trading up $2.89 at $39.17.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment