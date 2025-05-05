Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Parkland Corporation

Parkland Corporation


2025-05-05 03:13:00
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:21 AM EST - Parkland Corporation : And Sunoco LP announced today that the parties have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Sunoco will acquire all outstanding shares of Parkland in a cash and equity transaction valued at approximately $9.1 billion, including assumed debt. Parkland Corporation shares T are trading up $2.89 at $39.17.

MENAFN05052025000212011056ID1109510275

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search