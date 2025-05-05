Stratolaunch Successfully Completes Reusable Hypersonic Flight And Recovery With Talon-A2 Vehicle

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "With the data collected from this second flight, we are able to apply lessons learned to enhance the strength and performance of the Talon-A vehicles. While the team needs to complete its data review of flight two, the first flight review confirmed the robustness of the Talon-A design while demonstrating the ability to meet the full range of performance capabilities desired by our customers. We've now demonstrated hypersonic speed, added the complexity of a full runway landing with prompt payload recovery, and proven reusability. Both flights were great achievements for our country, our company, and our partners," said Dr. Zachary Krevor, President and CEO of Stratolaunch.

Supporting the United States' defense initiatives, Stratolaunch is focused on expanding its hypersonic flight testing and ensuring the long-term sustainability of reusable hypersonic testbeds. These completed flights demonstrate the United States' return to reusable hypersonic flight test since the X-15 program ended in 1968.

"I am in awe of what this team has achieved. We've executed four incredible Talon-A flights, completed twenty-four Roc flights to date, flew two new supersonic and hypersonic airplanes in a single year, and we are firmly on the path to making hypersonic flight test services a reality," Krevor said.

Stratolaunch performed the flights for the Test Resource Management Center (TRMC) Multi-Service Advanced Capability Hypersonic Test Bed (MACH-TB) program under a partnership with Leidos. The MACH-TB program is intended to increase the speed of testing for all commercially available hypersonic systems. This was the second Stratolaunch flight completed on behalf of the program.

"These flights were a huge success for our program and for the nation. The data collected from the experiments flown on the initial Talon-A flight has now been analyzed and the results are extremely positive. The opportunity for technology testing at a high rate is highly valuable as we push the pace of hypersonic testing . The MACH-TB program is pleased with the multiple flight successes while looking forward to future flight tests with Stratolaunch," said Scott Wilson, Program Manager of MACH-TB.

"Demonstrating the reuse of fully recoverable hypersonic test vehicles is an important milestone for MACH-TB," stated George Rumford, Director of the Department of Defense Test Resource Management Center. "Lessons learned from this test campaign will help us reduce vehicle turnaround time from months down to weeks."

