ZEROSUM STATE OF THE DEALER: NEW AND USED VEHICLE MOVEMENT SPIKE FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE MONTH AS CONSUMERS ANTICIPATE TARIFF IMPACT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Used vehicles, though down 100,000 units to 1.37 million month-over-month, remained higher than normal, as they were up 12% compared to April of 2024. The spike in used-vehicle movement is also being affected by tariff dynamics as some consumers are gravitating to lower cost alternatives when they are at dealership lots.

"While the tariff picture is still coming into focus, the 341,000 pull-ahead sales that have occurred in the past two months will almost inevitably act as a drag on upcoming sales particularly if the expected price increases that drove those purchases in the first place become the new reality in the marketplace," said Josh Stoll, Vice President of Dealer Success at ZeroSum.

Vehicle prices continued a steady climb in April, with Average Marketed Price for new vehicles up $1,200 from February levels . The average new vehicle price moved above $50,000 on April 14 for the first time since December 2024 and remained above that milestone for the remainder of the month. Average Marketed Used vehicle prices leveled off month-over-month at $26,200, but are up $900 since February.

"Although Used Vehicle movement is pulling back from record highs that were previously seen in March, they are still elevated compared to historical standards," said Stoll. "It is apparent that this sector is already benefitting from high New Vehicle values among consumers who are getting priced out of the market or just searching for a better deal. And with tariff effects just getting started, used vehicles will be an increasingly important safe haven for consumers and dealers alike."

The State of the Dealer report is the first and premier data source for the new, used, and certified pre-owned automotive markets.

Click here to download ZeroSum's entire State of the Dealer Report, including vehicle movement, turn rate, days-to-move, inventory, and pricing trends for new, used, and certified vehicles.

