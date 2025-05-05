Food & Textiles Units Pledge Rs. 2963 Cr Investments In Ujjain Region

MENAFN - KNN India)In a significant boost to industrial growth in the Ujjain region, three food processing companies and one textile firm have submitted proposals to the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), expressing intent to invest nearly Rs 2,963 crore and generate over 13,000 jobs.

Amitex Agro Product Pvt Ltd plans to invest Rs 200 crore to set up a food processing unit in Lalukhedi, Agar Malwa, creating 800 jobs.

Sanket Oils Pvt Ltd has proposed an investment of Rs 75 crore in a food oil processing plant in Mandsaur, expected to generate employment for 650 people.

Another company, Safal Food Pvt Ltd, intends to establish a pulses mill in Mandsaur with an investment of Rs 138 crore, creating 800 jobs.

The largest proposal came from Jain Cord Industries Pvt Ltd, which has committed Rs 2,500 crore for a textile and apparel manufacturing unit in Basai, Mandsaur. This project alone is set to create employment for 11,000 people.

“Food processing and textile units have shown keen interest due to strategic advantages like proximity to Indore, the airport, dry port, and a strong workforce,” said Rajesh Rathod, Executive Director, MPIDC, Indore.

The announcements were made during the Agriculture Industry Conclave held in Sitamau, where Chief Minister Mohan Yadav laid foundation stones and issued Letters of Intent (LOI) to 11 companies proposing investments worth over Rs 3,800 crore.

To accommodate the rising industrial interest, MPIDC plans to develop Phase 2 of the Jaggakhedi industrial belt over 72 hectares, including land acquisition at Dhikola and Bhuki villages in Mandsaur district.

Mandsaur's proximity to Gujarat and Rajasthan has made it an attractive investment destination, officials added.

(KNN Bureau)