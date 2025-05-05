Iran Exports Polymer Products To South America For 1St Time

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Iran has exported polymer products to South America for the first time, Mehr News Agency, a partner of TV BRICS , reported. The development follows efforts initiated over a decade ago to enter the market.

The Iranian government began exploring the potential for exporting polymer products to South American countries in 2011, according to the report, with the first shipments reaching the region in 2024.

Previously, Iran's exports to South America had consisted of chemical fertilisers. The addition of polymer exports could alter profit margins for Iranian petrochemical shipments to the region.

Marketing campaigns for various petrochemical products, including polymers, had previously targeted countries in South America, such as Brazil and Argentina.

The successful shipment follows preparatory work over several years, during which Iran's petrochemical sector increased its production capabilities. Iran has experienced growth in its polymer industry in recent years, with products such as polyethylene establishing a presence in global markets.