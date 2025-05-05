Cpgvision Unveils Tpxperts: Revolutionary AI-Powered Trade Assistants Transform Trade Promotion Management

Industry's First Suite of Agentic TPM Capabilities Combines Artificial Intelligence with Trade Expertise to Drive Growth

NAPLES, Fla., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PSignite, the most experienced trade management partner in the industry, today announced the launch of TPXperts, a groundbreaking suite of AI-powered trade assistants working seamlessly within its CPGvision platform. This innovative solution addresses the growing challenge of managing complex trade promotion tasks while enabling teams to focus on strategic growth decisions.

TPXperts represents a significant leap forward in trade promotion management (TPM), transforming how consumer packaged goods companies handle forecasting, planning, deductions, and analytics. By automating routine tasks with unprecedented speed and accuracy, these specialized AI agents free human teams to concentrate on high-value strategic initiatives.

"There are key differences between our Agents and other agentic offerings. First, our agents are trained in trade management by industry experts who have worked for consumer goods companies performing these functions. Second, while our agents provide valuable and instant insights and direction, they also perform functions that are manual and time consuming for humans, thus making them vital productivity assistants as well," says Adam Bartkowski, CEO of PSignite.

The CPGvision platform uniquely brings together TPM, TPO, and RGM in a single solution built on one dataset. The new TPXperts suite enhances this unified approach with specialized agents that assist with forecasting, planning, budgeting, analytics as well as training and technical support.

"TPXperts aren't just tools; they're partners in success," added Bartkowski. "They are designed to work collaboratively with teams, adapt to specific needs, and help transform every trade investment into measurable, profitable growth."

This launch marks the arrival of true Agentic AI in trade management, integrated within the industry's most powerful and intuitive platform. With TPXperts, CPGvision offers an unparalleled solution for companies seeking confidence that their trade dollars are driving real growth.

