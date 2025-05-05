Saddleback Medical Center Expands Cardiac Surgical Capabilities With Recruitment Of Renowned Cardiothoracic Surgeons

Asad Shah, M.D. and Timothy Lee, M.D., two nationally esteemed cardiothoracic surgeons join the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute to bring advanced robotic cardiac surgery capabilities to the South Orange County community, helping to fill a gap in care

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute (MHVI) at Saddleback Medical Center is proud to announce today the addition of two esteemed cardiothoracic surgeons to its program: Dr. Asad Shah and Dr. Timothy Lee . Their expertise brings expanded cardiothoracic surgical options – including more minimally invasive and robotic-assisted procedures – closer to home for patients in the South Orange County community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Asad Shah and Dr. Timothy Lee to Saddleback Medical Center," says Liz Acord, vice president, clinical institutes, MemorialCare. "Their expertise and experience for advancing cardiovascular care through the latest techniques in minimally invasive and robotic cardiac surgery will significantly enhance our capabilities and help us continue to deliver outstanding outcomes for our patients."

Dr. Asad Shah will serve as the Medical Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery for MHVI at Saddleback Medical Center. He completed his medical education at Duke University, where he was awarded the prestigious Doris Duke Research Fellowship, and also completed his surgical residency and cardiothoracic surgery fellowship there.

His clinical interests include thoracic aortic disease, minimally invasive valve surgery, coronary artery bypass grafting, robotic cardiac surgery, and transcatheter therapies such as TAVR and TEVAR. Dr. Shah has also conducted extensive research in cardiovascular surgery, including studies on the genetics of thoracic aortic aneurysms and bicuspid aortic valve syndrome.

Dr. Timothy Lee focuses on coronary artery bypass grafting, arrythmia surgery, and heart valve replacements. He also specializes in heart valve repair and replacement, aortic surveillance and surgery, minimally invasive procedures, and transcatheter therapies.

Dr. Lee earned his bachelor's degree from Harvard College and discovered his passion for cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Medical School, where he also completed a master's degree in clinical and translational research. He completed his surgical residency and cardiothoracic fellowship at New York University and is double board-certified in surgery and thoracic surgery. Dr. Lee's early career was distinguished by the AATS Cox Fellowship, which enabled him to provide patients with innovative surgical therapies for atrial fibrillation and stroke prevention.

"Dr. Lee and I are thrilled to join the team at Saddleback," says Dr. Shah. "We're honored to serve a growing community with increasing demand for advanced, minimally invasive approaches to treating heart disease."

Their arrival marks a significant milestone in the expansion of MHVI's cardiovascular program, reinforcing its commitment to delivering exceptional heart and vascular care to the South Orange County community.

About MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare delivery system – proudly serving the residents of South Orange County for 50 years. Centers of Excellence include cancer, heart, orthopedics, spine, neurosciences, gastroenterology, emergency and critical care, breast health, imaging, women's health, obstetrics, geriatrics, and minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery. Saddleback Medical Center received U.S. News & World Report high-performance rankings for cardiology, diabetes, knee replacement, and stroke to name a few. It also was named among Healthgrades America's 250 Best Hospitals, Top 50 U.S. Cardiovascular Hospitals and received Magnet Nursing Excellence designation. In addition, it is a certified geriatric ED Thrombectomy-Capable Stroke Center and holds Geriatric Emergency Department Accreditation. Currently, Saddleback is building the first of its kind Women's Health pavilion bringing women's specialty care under one roof, set to open in Fall 2024. To learn more, visit memorialcare/saddleback .

SOURCE MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED