Bexback Launches High-Leverage Crypto Trading With No KYC, Double Deposit Bonus, And $50 Welcome Bonus

SINGAPORE, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the cryptocurrency market reaches new levels of global adoption, BexBack , a fast-growing digital asset derivatives exchange, is redefining the future of leveraged trading. The platform now offers up to 100x leverage , no KYC requirement , a 100% deposit bonus and a $50 welcome bonus to empower traders across the world.

Launched in May 2024 and headquartered in Singapore, BexBack has quickly attracted over 500,000 users across more than 200 countries, with strong adoption in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its commitment to transparency, security, and performance has positioned it as one of the most promising platforms in the crypto derivatives space.

“We believe trading should be fast, secure, and accessible to everyone,” said Amanda, Business Manager at BexBack.“By removing entry barriers like KYC and providing strong financial incentives, we're helping users seize market opportunities without compromise.”

Key Features of BexBack:









No KYC Required : Users can start trading instantly while maintaining privacy.



100x Leverage : Maximize capital efficiency across BTC, ETH, ADA, SOL, XRP and 50+ other crypto futures.



$50 Welcome Bonus : Earned after a deposit of at least 0.001 BTC or 100 USDT and completing the first trade.



100% Deposit Bonus : Double your trading capital up to 10 BTC; bonus usable as margin

Zero Deposit Fees : Move funds without friction.



Advanced Security : Protected by multi-signature cold wallets, distributed servers, and DDoS prevention.



Regulatory Compliance : BexBack is a registered MSB under U.S. FinCEN , ensuring a compliant trading environment.

Global Access & 24/7 Support : Available to traders worldwide with round-the-clock assistance.



Driving the Future of Crypto Trading







BexBack's mission is to democratize access to high-performance trading tools and provide a level playing field for retail traders. The platform offers a demo account with 10 BTC and 1M USDT in virtual funds, ideal for beginners to gain experience before committing real capital.

As global economic uncertainty and market volatility continue, leveraged futures have become a critical strategy for traders seeking greater flexibility and profit potential. BexBack meets this demand with institutional-grade tools designed for all skill levels.

Start Trading Today







Traders interested in joining the BexBack community can sign up at , make their first deposit, and begin trading with up to 100x leverage-no KYC, no barriers.

Website:

Contact: ...

Contact:

Amanda

...

Disclaimer: This content is provided by BexBack. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector-including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining-complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at