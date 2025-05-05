League Advisors And NASA Sign Collaborative Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU)

NAPLES, Fla., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- League Advisors LLC ("League Advisors"), a leading global investment bank in the space and aerospace industries, and National Aeronautics and Space Administration Langley Research Center ("NASA Langley") have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") to collaborate in fostering the growth and evolution of the space and aerospace ecosystems.

Under the MOU, League Advisors and NASA Langley will aim to create opportunities for commercial space companies to broaden strategies, enhance capabilities, accelerate the development of innovative technologies, and access key facilities. They will also work together to facilitate knowledge sharing, workforce development, and outreach to strengthen the broader space and aerospace ecosystem.

"League Advisors is extremely honored and proud to be collaborating with NASA Langley in this critically important work," said Jason Schwartz, Managing Partner of League Advisors. "We expect our joint efforts will create positive industry-wide impact, particularly by providing valuable new opportunities to commercial space companies while supporting NASA in its mission to foster innovation and leadership in the space and aerospace sectors."

"NASA and League Advisors share a vision of accelerating innovation and enabling commercialization of space technologies," said Rosemary Rallo Baize, Director of NASA Langley's Strategic Partnerships Office. "We look forward to this collaboration and pushing the boundaries in space exploration."

About League Advisors

League Advisors is a global investment banking and merchant banking firm. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Naples, Florida, the firm serves a diverse client base that includes corporations, governments, investment funds, and individuals in the U.S. and globally. It provides a range of services including investment banking, capital markets, corporate advisory, and merchant banking. Learn more about League Advisors at .

SOURCE League Advisors LLC

