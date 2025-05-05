E& And Digicel Group Announce Strategic Partnership To Enhance International Voice Services Across The Americas

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Caribbean, Abu Dhabi, May 2025 – e& and Digicel Group have announced a strategic partnership to enhance Digicel's international voice services across the Americas. Under this collaboration, e& will serve as Digicel's partner in 24 markets for inbound and outbound international traffic, optimizing operations and elevating service quality.

As fraud threats within the telecommunications sector continue to grow in scale and complexity, Digicel and e& are reinforcing their joint commitment to protecting the industry through the deployment of cutting-edge, AI-driven fraud detection and prevention technologies.

This strategic initiative will empower both companies with real-time monitoring capabilities, proactive threat mitigation, and enhanced security protocols-protecting customers, operators, and the broader telecom ecosystem. By combining their global expertise and technological leadership, Digicel and e& are setting a new benchmark in international voice traffic management and fraud resilience.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in establishing more resilient, secure, and trusted ecosystem for the telecommunications industry.

By adopting an innovative approach, Digicel continues to refine its wholesale strategy in response to evolving industry trends, including the rise of OTT services and VoLTE. This partnership will enable Digicel to optimize costs, streamline infrastructure investments, and strengthen its market position.

“Leveraging our extensive expertise in international voice solutions, our partnership with Digicel Group is fully aligned with e& Carrier & Wholesale's strategy to expand our global footprint and deliver next-generation voice services across key international markets,” said Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer at e&.“As we establish our Wholesale's strategic hub in Miami as one of our key locations for the region, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering high-quality, secure, and innovative telecom services across the Caribbean, Americas and beyond. Together, we are setting new benchmarks in international voice traffic management and fraud prevention, ensuring long-term growth and scalability for both organizations.”

With its deep industry knowledge and technical capabilities, e& will play a key role in supporting Digicel's ambitions to enhance customer experience, improve operational resilience, and future-proof its international voice services.

“Our partnership with e& enables us to optimize operations and elevate the quality of services we deliver to our customers. It also opens the door to broader partnership opportunities across international business lines – creating value for both our organizations and the customers we serve.” Said Digicel Group Chief Business Officer, Liam Donnelly.

About e&:

e& is a global technology group committed to advancing the digital future across markets in the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Europe. With the group's financial performance in 2024 showing a consolidated revenue of AED 59.2 billion and a net profit of AED 10.8 billion, e& continues to maintain its position as a financial powerhouse, reflected by its strong credit rating and solid balance sheet.

Founded in Abu Dhabi over 48 years ago, e& has evolved from a telecom pioneer into a technology group. Its footprint now spans 38 countries, offering a comprehensive portfolio of innovative digital services ranging from advanced connectivity, entertainment, streaming and financial services to AI-powered solutions, cloud computing, ICT, cybersecurity and IoT platforms.

The Group is structured around five core business pillars: e& UAE, e& international, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital, each catering to distinct customer and market needs. These pillars empower e& to lead in various sectors, from telecom and digital lifestyle to enterprise services and venture investments. The ongoing strategic investments in AI, IoT, 5G and cloud services reinforce its leadership in the global technology landscape, driving the future of smart connectivity and innovation.

Driven by innovation, sustainability and a commitment to digital empowerment, e& is set on creating a smarter, more connected future for individuals, businesses and communities. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Liam Donnelly - Digicel Group Chief Business Officer" src="#" alt="Liam Donnelly - Digicel Group Chief Business Officer" width="620" data-bit="iit" /> About Digicel:

Enabling customers to live, work, play and flourish in a connected world, Digicel's world class LTE and fibre networks deliver state-of-the-art mobile, home and business solutions.

Serving nine million consumer and business customers in 25 markets in the Caribbean and Central America, our investments of over US$5 billion and a commitment to our communities through our Digicel Foundations in Haiti, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago have contributed to positive outcomes for over 2 million people to date.

With our Connecting. Empowering vision at the heart of everything we do – supported by our DIGI values of Diversity, Integrity, Growth and Innovation – our 5,000 employees worldwide work together to make that a powerful reality for customers, communities and countries day in, day out.