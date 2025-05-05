Gigamedia Announces First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results
GIGAMEDIA 1Q25 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share
1Q25
4Q24
Change
1Q25
1Q24
Change
Revenues
859
755
13.8
859
725
18.5
Gross Profit
460
398
15.6
460
346
32.9
Loss from Operations
(970)
(531)
|
|
|
Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia
(677)
(462)
|
|
|
Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia,
(0.06)
(0.04)
|
|
|
EBITDA (A)
(1,086)
(918)
|
|
|
Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
31,400
35,094
(10.5)
31,400
36,815
(14.7)
NM= Not Meaningful
(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)
First-Quarter Financial Results
Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 13.8% quarter-on-quarter to $0.86 million, from $0.76 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and by 18.5% year-over-year from $0.73 million in the first quarter of 2024.
Consolidated gross profit increased to $0.46 million from $0.40 million in last quarter and by 32.9% from $0.35 million in the same quarter last year.
Consolidated operating expenses were $1.43 million in the first quarter of 2025, approximately increased by $0.50 million when compared to prior quarter, but slightly reduced if compared to the same quarter last year.
Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.68 million, increased from $0.46 million net loss last quarter, but narrowed by $0.22 million if compared to $0.90 million the same quarter last year.
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the first quarter-end of 2025 amounted to $31.40 million, decreased by approximately $3.69 million from $35.09 million at the fourth quarter-end of 2024.
Financial Position
GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $31.40 million, or approximately $2.84 per share as of March 31, 2025.
Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of May 5, 2025. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.
"Current widespread economic uncertainty has certainly cast a long shadow on consumer sentiment, and specifically, entertainment spending," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang. "but we are confident we can ride out the disruption with our strategy of boosting the productivity of our products and services with a leaner team, and expanding customer base with effective marketing strategies."
Meanwhile, our management continues exploring possibilities of expanding our business through strategic investments to create greater shareholder value. We will pursue promising investment opportunities prudently but more aggressively.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.
About the Numbers in This Release
Quarterly results
All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.
Q&A
For Q&A regarding the first quarter 2025 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] , and the responses will be replied individually.
About GigaMedia
Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from .
The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2025 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three months ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
USD
USD
USD
|
|
Digital entertainment service revenues
859
755
725
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of digital entertainment service revenues
399
357
379
|
|
|
Gross profit
460
398
346
Operating expenses
|
Product development and engineering expenses
195
164
185
Selling and marketing expenses
394
351
378
General and administrative expenses
840
414
896
Other
1
-
1
|
|
|
Loss from operations
(970)
(531)
(1,114)
Non-operating income (expense)
|
Interest income
423
471
471
Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net
(133)
(246)
(276)
Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value
3
(167)
9
Other-net
-
11
8
|
|
|
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(677)
(462)
(902)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia
(677)
(462)
(902)
Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia:
|
Basic
(0.06)
(0.04)
(0.08)
Diluted
(0.06)
(0.04)
(0.08)
|
|
Basic
11,052
11,052
11,052
Diluted
11,052
11,052
11,052
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
unaudited
audited
unaudited
USD
USD
USD
|
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
31,087
34,781
36,502
Accounts receivable - net
145
141
239
Prepaid expenses
376
69
374
Restricted cash
313
313
313
Other receivables
268
2
371
Other current assets
130
127
138
Total current assets
32,319
35,433
37,937
|
Investment in securities - noncurrent
8,094
5,441
5,798
Property, plant & equipment - net
99
101
112
Intangible assets - net
6
7
10
Prepaid licensing and royalty fees
118
147
250
Other assets
1,210
1,229
1,322
Total assets
41,846
42,358
45,429
|
Liabilities and equity
|
Accounts payable
37
38
22
Accrued expenses
888
745
941
Unearned revenue
575
578
579
Other current liabilities
525
570
688
Total current liabilities
2,025
1,931
2,230
Other liabilities
35
84
379
Total liabilities
2,060
2,015
2,609
Total equity
39,786
40,343
42,820
Total liabilities and equity
41,846
42,358
45,429
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations
Three months ended
3/31/2025
12/31/2024
3/31/2024
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
USD
USD
USD
Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA
|
Net loss attributable to GigaMedia
(677)
(462)
(902)
Depreciation
12
13
12
Amortization
2
2
3
Interest income
(423)
(471)
(471)
Interest expense
-
-
-
Income tax expense
-
-
-
EBITDA
(1,086)
(918)
(1,358)
