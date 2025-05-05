Gigamedia Announces First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM ) today announced its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results. Comments from Management For the first quarter of 2025, GigaMedia reported revenues of $0.86 million with a gross profit of $0.46 million, an operating loss of $0.97 million and the net loss of $0.68 million. If compared to the previous quarter, the revenues increased by 13.8%. In this quarter, we continued rightsizing our workforce and consolidating resources to enhance productivity. For the following quarters, we plan to continue our exploration of digital entertainment to further develop and promote our own products and services. First Quarter Overview

Operating revenues increased by 13.8% in quarter-on-quarter comparison. Loss from operations was $0.97 million, increased from $0.53 million last quarter, but decreased year-over-year from $1.11 million the same quarter last year, and net loss of $0.68 million represented an increase from $0.46 million last quarter, but narrowed by $0.22 million if compared to $0.90 million the same quarter last year. Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games. Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below. For the First Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 1Q25 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share

amounts)

1Q25



4Q24



Change

(%)



1Q25



1Q24



Change

(%)

Revenues



859





755





13.8 %



859





725





18.5 % Gross Profit



460





398





15.6 %



460





346





32.9 % Loss from Operations



(970)





(531)



NM





(970)





(1,114)



NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(677)





(462)



NM





(677)





(902)



NM

Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia,

Diluted



(0.06)





(0.04)



NM





(0.06)





(0.08)



NM

EBITDA (A)



(1,086)





(918)



NM





(1,086)





(1,358)



NM

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



31,400





35,094





(10.5) %



31,400





36,815





(14.7) %

NM= Not Meaningful

(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

First-Quarter Financial Results



Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 13.8% quarter-on-quarter to $0.86 million, from $0.76 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and by 18.5% year-over-year from $0.73 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $0.46 million from $0.40 million in last quarter and by 32.9% from $0.35 million in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated operating expenses were $1.43 million in the first quarter of 2025, approximately increased by $0.50 million when compared to prior quarter, but slightly reduced if compared to the same quarter last year.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.68 million, increased from $0.46 million net loss last quarter, but narrowed by $0.22 million if compared to $0.90 million the same quarter last year. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the first quarter-end of 2025 amounted to $31.40 million, decreased by approximately $3.69 million from $35.09 million at the fourth quarter-end of 2024.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $31.40 million, or approximately $2.84 per share as of March 31, 2025.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of May 5, 2025. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"Current widespread economic uncertainty has certainly cast a long shadow on consumer sentiment, and specifically, entertainment spending," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang. "but we are confident we can ride out the disruption with our strategy of boosting the productivity of our products and services with a leaner team, and expanding customer base with effective marketing strategies."

Meanwhile, our management continues exploring possibilities of expanding our business through strategic investments to create greater shareholder value. We will pursue promising investment opportunities prudently but more aggressively.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the first quarter 2025 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] , and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from .

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2025 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

# # #

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended





3/31/2025



12/31/2024



3/31/2024





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Operating revenues

















Digital entertainment service revenues



859





755





725







859





755





725

Operating costs

















Cost of digital entertainment service revenues



399





357





379







399





357





379

Gross profit



460





398





346

Operating expenses

















Product development and engineering expenses



195





164





185

Selling and marketing expenses



394





351





378

General and administrative expenses



840





414





896

Other



1





-





1







1,430





929





1,460

Loss from operations



(970)





(531)





(1,114)

Non-operating income (expense)

















Interest income



423





471





471

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net



(133)





(246)





(276)

Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value



3





(167)





9

Other-net



-





11





8







293





69





212

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(677)





(462)





(902)

Income tax expense



-





-





-

Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(677)





(462)





(902)

Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia:

















Basic



(0.06)





(0.04)





(0.08)

Diluted



(0.06)





(0.04)





(0.08)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

















Basic



11,052





11,052





11,052

Diluted



11,052





11,052





11,052



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





3/31/2025



12/31/2024



3/31/2024





unaudited



audited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



31,087





34,781





36,502

Accounts receivable - net



145





141





239

Prepaid expenses



376





69





374

Restricted cash



313





313





313

Other receivables



268





2





371

Other current assets



130





127





138

Total current assets



32,319





35,433





37,937





















Investment in securities - noncurrent



8,094





5,441





5,798

Property, plant & equipment - net



99





101





112

Intangible assets - net



6





7





10

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



118





147





250

Other assets



1,210





1,229





1,322

Total assets



41,846





42,358





45,429





















Liabilities and equity

















Accounts payable



37





38





22

Accrued expenses



888





745





941

Unearned revenue



575





578





579

Other current liabilities



525





570





688

Total current liabilities



2,025





1,931





2,230

Other liabilities



35





84





379

Total liabilities



2,060





2,015





2,609

Total equity



39,786





40,343





42,820

Total liabilities and equity



41,846





42,358





45,429



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations





Three months ended





3/31/2025



12/31/2024



3/31/2024





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA

















Net loss attributable to GigaMedia



(677)





(462)





(902)

Depreciation



12





13





12

Amortization



2





2





3

Interest income



(423)





(471)





(471)

Interest expense



-





-





-

Income tax expense



-





-





-

EBITDA



(1,086)





(918)





(1,358)



SOURCE GigaMedia

