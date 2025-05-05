Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gigamedia Announces First-Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-05-05 09:08:33
TAIPEI, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM ) today announced its first quarter 2025 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

For the first quarter of 2025, GigaMedia reported revenues of $0.86 million with a gross profit of $0.46 million, an operating loss of $0.97 million and the net loss of $0.68 million.

If compared to the previous quarter, the revenues increased by 13.8%. In this quarter, we continued rightsizing our workforce and consolidating resources to enhance productivity.

For the following quarters, we plan to continue our exploration of digital entertainment to further develop and promote our own products and services.

First Quarter Overview

  • Operating revenues increased by 13.8% in quarter-on-quarter comparison.
  • Loss from operations was $0.97 million, increased from $0.53 million last quarter, but decreased year-over-year from $1.11 million the same quarter last year, and net loss of $0.68 million represented an increase from $0.46 million last quarter, but narrowed by $0.22 million if compared to $0.90 million the same quarter last year.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games. Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the First Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 1Q25 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS


(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share
amounts)


1Q25



4Q24



Change
(%)



1Q25



1Q24



Change
(%)


Revenues



859


755


13.8

%

859


725


18.5

%

Gross Profit



460


398


15.6

%

460


346


32.9

%

Loss from Operations



(970)


(531)

NM


(970)


(1,114)

NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(677)


(462)

NM


(677)


(902)

NM

Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia,
Diluted



(0.06)


(0.04)

NM


(0.06)


(0.08)

NM

EBITDA (A)

(1,086)


(918)

NM


(1,086)


(1,358)

NM

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash



31,400


35,094


(10.5)

%

31,400


36,815


(14.7)

%

NM= Not Meaningful

(A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

First-Quarter Financial Results

  • Consolidated revenues for the first quarter of 2025 increased by 13.8% quarter-on-quarter to $0.86 million, from $0.76 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, and by 18.5% year-over-year from $0.73 million in the first quarter of 2024.
  • Consolidated gross profit increased to $0.46 million from $0.40 million in last quarter and by 32.9% from $0.35 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Consolidated operating expenses were $1.43 million in the first quarter of 2025, approximately increased by $0.50 million when compared to prior quarter, but slightly reduced if compared to the same quarter last year.
  • Net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $0.68 million, increased from $0.46 million net loss last quarter, but narrowed by $0.22 million if compared to $0.90 million the same quarter last year.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the first quarter-end of 2025 amounted to $31.40 million, decreased by approximately $3.69 million from $35.09 million at the fourth quarter-end of 2024.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $31.40 million, or approximately $2.84 per share as of March 31, 2025.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of May 5, 2025. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2024 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"Current widespread economic uncertainty has certainly cast a long shadow on consumer sentiment, and specifically, entertainment spending," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang. "but we are confident we can ride out the disruption with our strategy of boosting the productivity of our products and services with a leaner team, and expanding customer base with effective marketing strategies."

Meanwhile, our management continues exploring possibilities of expanding our business through strategic investments to create greater shareholder value. We will pursue promising investment opportunities prudently but more aggressively.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, the company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the first quarter 2025 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected] , and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from .

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2025 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

# # #

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months ended




3/31/2025



12/31/2024



3/31/2024




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Operating revenues










Digital entertainment service revenues

859


755


725



859


755


725

Operating costs










Cost of digital entertainment service revenues

399


357


379



399


357


379

Gross profit



460


398


346

Operating expenses










Product development and engineering expenses

195


164


185

Selling and marketing expenses

394


351


378

General and administrative expenses

840


414


896

Other

1


-


1



1,430


929


1,460

Loss from operations

(970)


(531)


(1,114)

Non-operating income (expense)










Interest income

423


471


471

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net

(133)


(246)


(276)

Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value

3


(167)


9

Other-net

-


11


8



293


69


212

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes

(677)


(462)


(902)

Income tax expense

-


-


-

Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia

(677)


(462)


(902)

Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia:








Basic

(0.06)


(0.04)


(0.08)

Diluted

(0.06)


(0.04)


(0.08)

Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

11,052


11,052


11,052

Diluted

11,052


11,052


11,052

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



3/31/2025



12/31/2024



3/31/2024




unaudited



audited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Assets










Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents

31,087


34,781


36,502

Accounts receivable - net

145


141


239

Prepaid expenses

376


69


374

Restricted cash

313


313


313

Other receivables

268


2


371

Other current assets

130


127


138

Total current assets

32,319


35,433


37,937










Investment in securities - noncurrent

8,094


5,441


5,798

Property, plant & equipment - net

99


101


112

Intangible assets - net

6


7


10

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees

118


147


250

Other assets

1,210


1,229


1,322

Total assets

41,846


42,358


45,429










Liabilities and equity










Accounts payable

37


38


22

Accrued expenses

888


745


941

Unearned revenue

575


578


579

Other current liabilities

525


570


688

Total current liabilities

2,025


1,931


2,230

Other liabilities

35


84


379

Total liabilities

2,060


2,015


2,609

Total equity

39,786


40,343


42,820

Total liabilities and equity

41,846


42,358


45,429

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
 Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Results of Operations



Three months ended




3/31/2025



12/31/2024



3/31/2024




unaudited



unaudited



unaudited




USD



USD



USD


Reconciliation of Net Loss to EBITDA










Net loss attributable to GigaMedia

(677)


(462)


(902)

Depreciation

12


13


12

Amortization

2


2


3

Interest income

(423)


(471)


(471)

Interest expense

-


-


-

Income tax expense

-


-


-

EBITDA

(1,086)


(918)


(1,358)

SOURCE GigaMedia

