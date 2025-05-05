Suzy Founder & CEO Matt Britton Launches Generation AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A must‐read roadmap for thriving in an AI‐driven world

NEW YORK, May 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suzy, the leading end‐to‐end consumer insights platform, today announced that its Founder and CEO, Matt Britton, will release his highly anticipated second book published by Wiley, Generation AI: Why Generation Alpha and The Age of AI Will Change Everything, on May 6, 2025.

Building on the breakout success of his debut bestseller, YouthNation, Britton, entrepreneur, futurist, and renowned consumer trend authority, delivers a clear, actionable playbook for parents and professionals navigating the seismic shifts unleashed by artificial intelligence.

“Artificial intelligence isn't just another technology cycle - it's the new operating system for humanity,” said Matt Britton.“With Generation AI, I want to equip leaders, parents, and anyone curious about the future with a practical blueprint to embrace AI's boundless opportunities while ensuring we steer its impact toward a more equitable world.”

What's Inside Generation AI



Consumer Behavior – Hyper‐personalized shopping and the rise of the creator economy

Education – Reinventing learning from memory‐based curricula to creativity and problem‐solving

Work & Career – The new AI‐powered skill sets professionals need to stay indispensable

Mental Health & Relationships – How AI can both connect and isolate us-plus strategies for balance Ethics & Privacy – Why strong governance is essential to protect equity and fairness



Packed with data, real‐world case studies, and forward‐looking advice, Generation AI is an indispensable guide for Millennial parents raising the first AI‐native generation, as well as business leaders, educators, and anyone eager to future‐proof their careers.

Book Launch & Availability

Generation AI will be available everywhere books are sold starting May 6, 2025. Early readers can learn more and sign up for launch updates at GenerationAI.bot.

About the Author

Matt Britton is one of the world's leading voices on the changing landscape of consumer behavior. As the Founder & CEO of Suzy, he helps Fortune 1000 brands harness real‐time insights to drive growth. His first book, YouthNation, reframed how marketers think about youth culture and remains a staple for brands seeking to connect with the new consumer. Britton's expertise has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Forbes, and CNBC.

About Suzy

Founded in 2018, Suzy is changing the way research gets done by integrating quantitative analysis, qualitative analysis, conversational research and high quality audiences into a single connected platform. Suzy enables teams to conduct iterative, efficient research with agency-quality rigor at a fraction of the cost of traditional market research. Suzy has been recognized on Forbes' list of America's Best Startup Employers in 2022, Inc. Magazine's list of Best Workplaces of 2022 & 2023, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 list in 2024, GRIT's Top 50 Most Innovative Suppliers in Market Research and a Top 25 Innovator in 2024 by the Insights Association. Suzy has raised over $100 million in venture capital funding from investors that include Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments, Foundry Group, H.I.G. Capital, Rho Ventures, North Atlantic Capital, Tribeca Venture Partners, Triangle Peak Partners, and Kevin Durant's 35 Ventures. Learn more at .

