GI Partners Teams With Industry Veterans Brad Emmons And Brian Hanuschak To Launch Tech-Enabled MGA Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GI Partners ("GI"), a leading private investment firm, announced today the launch of a tech-enabled Managing General Agency ("MGA") platform in partnership with insurance industry veterans Brad Emmons and Brian Hanuschak. Emmons and Hanuschak bring more than 50 years' combined experience building and scaling insurance businesses.

The new platform will focus on acquiring and growing a diversified portfolio of MGAs across multiple lines of coverage. Its strategy centers on underwriting excellence, technology-driven operations, and a strong service orientation toward carriers, brokers, and policyholders.

Brad Emmons co-founded Orchid Underwriters in 1998, scaling it through organic growth, acquisitions, and multiple private equity recapitalization transactions before its successful sale to Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO ) in 2022. He most recently served as CEO of property reciprocal Forza Insurance Holdings, is an independent board member of several leading insurance services firms, and is an advisor to industry entrepreneurs and insurance incubations.

"GI Partners has a strong track record of building growth platforms," said Emmons. "We are excited to partner with MGA founders to accelerate their growth, strengthen capabilities through technology and analytics, and bring differentiated solutions to market."

Brian Hanuschak brings over 30 years of insurance leadership experience, including his tenure as CEO of Victor Insurance Managers (a Marsh & McLennan [NYSE: MMC ] subsidiary). Under his leadership, Victor became one of the world's largest underwriting managers, overseeing in excess of $3 billion in annual premium.

"I'm thrilled to support the next generation of MGA leaders alongside GI Partners," said Hanuschak. "Innovation, scale, and culture will define the winners in this space, and we're committed to helping entrepreneurs thrive."

The partnership leverages GI's deep operational expertise and successful insurance investments, including Insurity and Patriot Growth Insurance Services, with the leadership and vision of Emmons and Hanuschak. Together, they aim to create a high-performance, tech-enabled MGA platform with national reach.

"We see significant opportunity in the MGA market, where specialized underwriting and scalable technology drive real differentiation," said Steve Johnson , Director at GI Partners. "We have been actively evaluating opportunities across the MGA landscape, from founder-led firms to corporate carve-outs and sponsor-backed businesses. Brad and Brian are uniquely positioned to help us identify, partner with, and scale leading MGAs."

"This launch reflects GI's long-standing ambition to build great companies," added Hoon Cho , Managing Director and Co-Head of Private Equity at GI Partners. "We look forward to partnering with Brad and Brian to build a world-class MGA platform that creates compelling value for our carrier partners, management, employees, and investors."

About GI Partners

Founded in 2001, GI Partners is a private investment firm with over 180 employees and offices in San Francisco, New York, Dallas, Chicago, Greenwich, Scottsdale, and London. The firm has raised more than $46 billion in capital and invests on behalf of leading institutional investors around the world through its private equity, real estate, and data infrastructure strategies. The private equity strategy invests primarily in companies in the healthcare, services, and software sectors. The real estate strategy focuses primarily on technology and life sciences properties as well as other specialized types of real estate. The data infrastructure strategy invests primarily in hard asset infrastructure businesses underpinning the digital economy. For more information, please visit .

Disclaimer:

Messrs. Emmons and Hanuschak are independent consultants who will serve as Senior Executive Advisors ("SEAs") for GI Partners.

Media Contact

For inquiries regarding GI Partners' new MGA platform, please contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE GI Partners

