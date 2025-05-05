Spain's EM&M Eying Production Of Guardian 30 Turrets In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The leadership of the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the Spanish company Escribano Mechanical and Engineering (EM&M) discussed the issue of launching military equipment production in Ukraine.

The Ministry's press service reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.

“I was happy to hear about the interest of EM&M representatives in doing business in Ukraine and understanding the prospects for cooperation with a Ukrainian defense company. Such cooperation will significantly improve Ukraine's military equipment, which will be a significant reinforcement for our combat units. Thank you for the substantive work and real steps toward cooperation,” said the Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, Herman Smetanin.

The ministry recalled that remotely controlled Guardian 30 turrets manufactured by EM&M are already being supplied to Ukraine. During the meeting, the parties discussed the possibilities and conditions for localizing maintenance and production of turrets at Ukrainian enterprises.

