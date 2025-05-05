403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Cable Theft Paralyzes Spanish High-Speed Rail Network, Thousands Stranded
(MENAFN) A widespread cable theft incident paralyzed Spain's high-speed rail network, causing significant travel disruptions for tens of thousands of individuals on Sunday evening and Monday morning. The theft occurred at four separate points along the crucial line connecting Madrid and Seville, leaving numerous travelers heading south from the capital, following a long weekend and Mother's Day in Spain, stranded.
Transport Minister Oscar Puente strongly condemned the act, stating to broadcaster Cadena Ser on Monday morning, “The economic gain from an operation like this is negligible compared to the damage it causes. I wouldn’t call it theft – I’d rather call it sabotage.” He further suggested the coordinated nature of the crime, noting, “Four cable thefts of very little value at four different locations. It's quite a coordinated action. Whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing because it’s an area with no cameras.”
Adding to the chaos, the head of Spain’s rail operator Renfe reported on X that an additional train experienced a "snag" that resulted in damage to the overhead power line.
Renfe advised passengers traveling to Toledo, Puertollano, and Andalusia to avoid Madrid’s Atocha station until after 8 am local time (0600GMT) due to the extensive delays. Subsequently, the company announced that services would gradually begin to resume from 9:30 am, marking over 15 hours of halted operations. Renfe confirmed that approximately 30 trains carrying a total of 10,700 passengers were left stranded between their intended destinations.
Transport Minister Oscar Puente strongly condemned the act, stating to broadcaster Cadena Ser on Monday morning, “The economic gain from an operation like this is negligible compared to the damage it causes. I wouldn’t call it theft – I’d rather call it sabotage.” He further suggested the coordinated nature of the crime, noting, “Four cable thefts of very little value at four different locations. It's quite a coordinated action. Whoever did this knew exactly what they were doing because it’s an area with no cameras.”
Adding to the chaos, the head of Spain’s rail operator Renfe reported on X that an additional train experienced a "snag" that resulted in damage to the overhead power line.
Renfe advised passengers traveling to Toledo, Puertollano, and Andalusia to avoid Madrid’s Atocha station until after 8 am local time (0600GMT) due to the extensive delays. Subsequently, the company announced that services would gradually begin to resume from 9:30 am, marking over 15 hours of halted operations. Renfe confirmed that approximately 30 trains carrying a total of 10,700 passengers were left stranded between their intended destinations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment