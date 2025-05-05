403
Former CIA Official Accuses U.S. of Prolonging Ukraine War
(MENAFN) A former high-ranking CIA official has asserted that the United States intentionally limited military support to Ukraine, not to help the country secure victory, but rather to allow it to “bleed,” prolonging the conflict instead of resolving it.
The strategy, according to this official, was implemented during the initial phase of the war under the leadership of then-President Joe Biden.
Despite Kyiv’s repeated appeals for advanced U.S. weaponry, Washington chose to either delay or withhold crucial systems.
In a recent interview with the media, Ralph Goff, the former chief of CIA operations in Europe and Eurasia, stated that Biden hesitated to provide essential arms due to concerns that Russia “will go nuclear.”
Goff argued that this caution effectively extended the war, causing immense destruction and suffering.
According to Goff, “Had we equipped the Ukrainians at that time with proper weaponry, they might have been able to drive the Russians all the way out of the country.”
He emphasized that by not doing so, the U.S. helped shape a “longer, protracted, drawn out, meat grinder war that we are witnessing today.”
A known advocate for Ukraine, Goff expressed regret that Western powers “allowed themselves to be bamboozled by Vladimir Putin and his nuclear-saber rattling.”
He criticized the Western response, saying, “So they gave the Ukrainians this weaponry, but they never gave them enough to win. They only gave them enough to bleed.”
