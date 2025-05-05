EQS-News: Masterflex SE / Key word(s): Expansion

Masterflex SE expands production capacity in aviation business – new plant planned in Morocco

05.05.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Masterflex SE expands production capacity in aviation business – new plant planned in Morocco

Expansion of production capacities to meet dynamic demand

Availability of skilled workers, high-quality standards and favourable locations Target of doubling sales in the aviation business Gelsenkirchen/Casablanca, 5 May 2025 – Masterflex SE (ISIN: DE0005492938 ) is consistently pursuing its international growth strategy and investing in the strategic expansion of its aviation division: With an investment volume of just under EUR 3 million, a new Masterflex Group plant is being built in the MIDPARC free trade zone near Casablanca (Morocco). The aim is to significantly expand production capacity in response to dynamic demand, strengthen proximity to existing customers and, in particular, acquire new customers. Production is scheduled to start in 2026 on a site covering around 4,000 square metres. The new location will complement the existing plants in Norderstedt (Germany) and Plana (Czech Republic), which manufacture high-quality special hoses, bellows and moulded parts for international aviation customers under the Matzen & Timm brand. At least 65 new jobs are expected to be created in Casablanca. “The global aviation industry is booming – demand for innovative and reliable hose solutions is growing rapidly. With our new location in Morocco, we are ideally positioned to capitalise on this momentum,” explains Dr. Andreas Bastin, CEO of Masterflex SE.“Our goal is to double sales in our aviation division in the coming years.” Morocco was deliberately chosen – not only because of its investment-friendly environment, but also due to its geographical proximity to Europe and its direct neighbourhood to numerous well-known aviation companies based there.“We are moving closer to our existing customers and at the same time creating the ideal conditions for new partnerships,” Dr. Bastin continues. The new location offers numerous strategic advantages: high availability of well-trained specialists, high-quality standards, and favourable logistics conditions. At the same time, development and approval expertise will remain anchored at Matzen & Timm in Germany.“Our customers can continue to rely on products that are developed and tested to the highest quality standards – designed in Germany, made in Morocco,” adds Peter Bremer, Managing Director of Matzen & Timm. With its expansion into Morocco, Masterflex SE is underlining its commitment to further international growth while combining innovation with customer focus.“This investment is a clear commitment to our aviation business – and a significant step towards further strengthening our position in global competition. Our goal is to double sales in this area and thus consistently advance our growth strategy,” concludes Dr. Bastin. About Masterflex SE: The Masterflex Group specializes in the development and manufacture of sophisticated connection and hose systems. With 14 operating units in Europe, America and Asia, the Group is represented almost worldwide. Growth drivers are internationalization, innovation, operational excellence and digitalization. Masterflex shares (GSIN: 549293 , ISIN: DE0005492938 ) have been listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange since 2000. IR Contact: Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 (0) 89 125 09 03-33

...



05.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Masterflex SE Willy-Brandt-Allee 300 45891 Gelsenkirchen Germany Phone: +49 (0)209 970770 Fax: +49 (0)209 9707733 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005492938 WKN: 549 293 Indices: Prime all share Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2129422

End of News EQS News Service