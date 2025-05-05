403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Rejects Israel's Proposal To Deliver Aid To Gaza Under Control Of Its Forces
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations rejected the Israeli occupation's proposal to deliver aid to Gaza under the control of its forces.
The UN Humanitarian Country Team in Gaza said in a statement that Israel's plan "contravenes fundamental humanitarian principles and appears designed to reinforce control over life-sustaining items as a pressure tactic - as part of a military strategy."
The proposed delivery mechanism would require UN approval to distribute supplies through Israeli checkpoints, under conditions set by the Israeli military.
"It is dangerous, driving civilians into militarized zones to collect rations, threatening lives, including those of humanitarian workers, while further entrenching forced displacement," the UN team added.
The UN has made clear that it "will not participate in any scheme that does not adhere to the global humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality."
Meanwhile, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that its medical services in Gaza face a severe shortage of resources due to Israel's blockade and ongoing genocide.
"Nearly a third of essential supplies for civilians in the Gaza Strip are out of stock, while another third are projected to run out in under two months," UNRWA said.
The UN Humanitarian Country Team in Gaza said in a statement that Israel's plan "contravenes fundamental humanitarian principles and appears designed to reinforce control over life-sustaining items as a pressure tactic - as part of a military strategy."
The proposed delivery mechanism would require UN approval to distribute supplies through Israeli checkpoints, under conditions set by the Israeli military.
"It is dangerous, driving civilians into militarized zones to collect rations, threatening lives, including those of humanitarian workers, while further entrenching forced displacement," the UN team added.
The UN has made clear that it "will not participate in any scheme that does not adhere to the global humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality."
Meanwhile, the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned that its medical services in Gaza face a severe shortage of resources due to Israel's blockade and ongoing genocide.
"Nearly a third of essential supplies for civilians in the Gaza Strip are out of stock, while another third are projected to run out in under two months," UNRWA said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment