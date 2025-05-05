Squaretalk Launches New Contact Center Platform-The First Step In A Bold Sales Automation Vision

The highest-rated CCaaS (Contact Center as a Service) provider introduces a new software that transforms how modern sales teams connect, convert, and grow.

- Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, May 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Squaretalk , the cloud-native contact center solution built for high-performing sales and outreach teams, proudly announces the launch of The New Squaretalk Platform . Designed to be more than just a contact center, this new platform marks the beginning of Squaretalk's transformation into a comprehensive AI-powered Contact Center and Sales Automation hybrid.

Engineered for speed, efficiency, and scale, the platform brings together contact management, AI insights, real-time reports, customizable workflows, voice and WhatsApp messaging, and more-everything modern sales teams need to engage smarter and convert faster.

“We built this platform to empower modern sales teams to outperform,” said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk.“And this is just the beginning of our journey to become a leading sales automation platform.”

At its core, Squaretalk offers a powerful combination of AI-driven automation, affordable scalability, and omnichannel capabilities-ensuring teams of any size can elevate outreach without complexity or excessive costs.

From AI-powered Smart Conversational Analytics that summarize calls, detect sentiment, and surface next steps, to automated messaging flows and WhatsApp Business integration, the new Squaretalk platform helps shorten sales cycles, increase contact rates, and drive conversions.

All of this is wrapped in robust security and data transparency, with end-to-end encryption, granular controls, and audit-ready logs.

Whether you're a startup SDR dialing your first lead or an enterprise sales team scaling globally, Squaretalk now offers a smarter, simpler way to connect, automate, and grow.

This platform launch is just the first step. Squaretalk is on a mission to reshape the way sales teams operate-delivering powerful automation without the learning curve, and enabling seamless engagement from the first touchpoint to closed deal.



About Squaretalk:

Squaretalk is an AI-powered contact center with sales automation capabilities that helps businesses grow smarter and faster. With omnichannel solutions and automations, we streamline customer interactions, boost sales, and improve efficiency - all in one platform.

For a firsthand experience of their services, book a free demo at

Elie Rubin

Squaretalk

+972 50-295-2043

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.