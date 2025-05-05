403
Media reports India allegedly cut water flow to Pakistan
(MENAFN) India has reportedly begun limiting the flow of water to Pakistan in the wake of escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI), which cited an unnamed official source.
The move follows a deadly terrorist attack on April 22 in India’s Jammu and Kashmir region that killed 26 people, mostly tourists. New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for supporting cross-border militants and, in response, suspended the long-standing Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). Pakistan has denied any involvement in the attack.
PTI’s source said India has already halted water release from the Baglihar Dam on the Chenab River and plans to impose similar restrictions at the Kishanganga Dam on the Jhelum River in Jammu and Kashmir.
In an interview with RT, Pakistan’s ambassador to Russia, Muhammad Khalid Jamali, warned that blocking or diverting water would be considered an “act of war” and vowed a response using Pakistan’s full military capabilities, including nuclear weapons. He also claimed Islamabad has intelligence suggesting an imminent Indian military strike.
Established in 1960 under World Bank mediation, the IWT has governed the sharing of the Indus River system between India and Pakistan for decades and has held even during previous conflicts. However, last week, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri declared the treaty suspended until Pakistan halts its alleged support for terrorism.
Pakistan, which is among the world’s most water-scarce nations, heavily depends on the Indus for drinking water, agriculture, and power. Experts warn that over 80% of Pakistan’s farmland could be impacted by a water cutoff, severely threatening key crops such as wheat, rice, and cotton.
Following the April attack, India expelled Pakistani diplomats and closed both its land border and airspace to Pakistani traffic. Islamabad responded with similar diplomatic and travel restrictions.
