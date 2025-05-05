403
Zelensky says Trump ‘sees things differently’ following Vatican meeting
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has claimed that US President Donald Trump changed his perspective on the Russia-Ukraine conflict following a brief meeting between the two at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican last week. Zelensky noted that their 15-minute conversation, which took place without aides or interpreters, was a stark contrast to the heated exchange they had in the White House back in February.
Speaking to reporters on April 29, Zelensky said, “I think the conversation I had with Trump was the best we’ve had so far. It was possibly the shortest, but also the most substantive. With all due respect to our teams, I believe the tête-à-tête format worked well. The discussion had the right atmosphere.” He added that he believed the meeting had a positive impact, stating, “I’m sure that after our meeting at the Vatican, President Trump will see things a bit differently… I believe we conducted ourselves constructively and with decency, which is important.”
In response, Trump mentioned on Sunday, “I see him as calmer. I think he understands the picture. And I think he wants to make a deal.” Trump described the meeting as a “beautiful” and “nice” one, noting the atmosphere of the Vatican as being impressive.
Zelensky’s visit to the US in February had been cut short after a tense encounter with Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, where they accused Zelensky of ingratitude for US military aid. Although Zelensky later expressed regret over the incident, he did not offer a formal apology. Since then, Trump has softened his criticism of Ukraine and is working to facilitate a potential peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia. However, Zelensky has accused Trump’s top negotiator, Steve Witkoff, of promoting pro-Russian narratives.
Ukraine has rejected Russia’s call for a 72-hour ceasefire starting May 8, instead pushing for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire. Russia, on the other hand, insists that any comprehensive ceasefire would require Ukraine to halt its military mobilization and cease receiving foreign weapons, while also withdrawing troops from territories Moscow claims as “illegally occupied.”
