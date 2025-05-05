403
Trump urges for ‘total dismantlement’ of Iran’s nuclear program
(MENAFN) Former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for the complete elimination of Iran’s nuclear program, emphasizing that he would only accept full dismantlement rather than any limitations. Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press with Kristen Welker, Trump questioned why Iran, with its vast oil reserves, needs nuclear energy at all. He argued that civilian nuclear programs often serve as a precursor to nuclear weapons development, which he said poses a global threat. “I just don’t want them to have a nuclear weapon because the world will be destroyed,” Trump warned.
His comments came shortly after Omani Foreign Minister Badr Al-Busaidi announced the indefinite postponement of the fourth round of indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran, which Oman was mediating. The delay was attributed to logistical issues, though escalating regional tensions have cast a shadow over the negotiations.
One major flashpoint is Yemen, where the U.S. and U.K. have intensified airstrikes against the Houthi rebels. The situation escalated further when a Houthi-fired missile struck near Ben Gurion Airport outside Tel Aviv, injuring eight people. In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed retaliation. The Houthis claimed the attack was part of a broader effort to enforce an air blockade on Israel in support of Palestinians in Gaza. Iran denied orchestrating the missile strike, dismissing the accusations as misleading.
During his presidency, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, asserting that Tehran was secretly violating its terms. Iran denied the allegations but later reduced its compliance with the agreement and expanded its enriched uranium stockpile. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently reaffirmed that Iran would not succumb to U.S. threats or pressure.
During his presidency, Trump withdrew the U.S. from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, asserting that Tehran was secretly violating its terms. Iran denied the allegations but later reduced its compliance with the agreement and expanded its enriched uranium stockpile. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi recently reaffirmed that Iran would not succumb to U.S. threats or pressure.
