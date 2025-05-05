Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iraq, Qatar Discuss Enhancing Transportation Collaboration

2025-05-05 01:45:18
(MENAFN) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani convened with visiting Qatari Transport Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Thani in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss avenues for collaboration in the transportation sector.

According to a statement released by a media outlet, the two parties reviewed existing bilateral cooperation and explored methods to enhance it, with a particular emphasis on strengthening partnerships and investments within the transportation, logistics, and port industries.

Discussions also centered on advancing Iraq's proposed Development Road project and investigating opportunities to establish joint ventures along the route to stimulate economic expansion, the statement noted.

Iraq introduced the Development Road project in May 2023, with the goal of constructing a rail and road corridor running from its Grand Faw Port in the south to its border with Turkey, aiming to foster greater economic integration. In April 2024, Iraq, Turkey, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates signed a quadrilateral memorandum of understanding to collaborate on this initiative.

