Ministry Of Finance Organises High-Level Briefing To Highlight UAE's Strategic Role In Advancing GCC Financial And Economic Integration



Highlighting the structure of joint Gulf economic action

Outlining the achievements of the Customs Union and the Gulf Common Market Emphasising the Ministry's role in driving regional financial and economic integration

Younis Haji AlKhoori: “GCC financial and economic integration is a strategic priority that reflects the shared vision and unified interests of gulf countries.

Younis Haji AlKhoori : The UAE and its partners are committed to launching initiatives that promote financial stability and drive gulf economic development.

Abu Dhabi, May 4, 2025

The Ministry of Finance has organised a high-level briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' headquarters in Abu Dhabi to discuss the Gulf financial and economic integration and highlight the UAE's role in supporting the joint Gulf action framework.

The event aimed to raise awareness of regional economic integration and its positive impact on individuals, institutions, and the private sector. It also shed light on the strategic role that the UAE and the Ministry of Finance are playing in supporting collective Gulf economic efforts and engaging key partners in shaping future plans and strengthening integration initiatives.

The session was attended by senior officials, including H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance; Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations; and Ibrahim Hassan Al Jarwan, Director of the GCC Affairs Department at the Ministry of Finance.

Also present from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were H.E. Omar Obaid Al Hassan Al Shamsi, Undersecretary of the Ministry, H.E. Abdullah Mohammad Abdul Rahman Al Bulooki, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services Affairs; H.E. Saif Abdulla Alshamisi, Assistant Undersecretary for Protocol Affairs; H.E. Ahmed Ali Al Balooshi, Director of the GCC Affairs Department; Abdulaziz Al Habsi, Director of the Office of the Undersecretary of the Ministry; and Rashed Al Teneiji, Deputy Director of the Economic and Trade Affairs Department. This is in addition to staff from both the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance.

The meeting comes at a time when GCC countries continue to strengthen their efforts to establish the GCC common market. Discussions during the gathering touched on several key topics, including the structure of joint Gulf economic action, the progress and achievements of the Customs Union and the GCC common market, and the Ministry of Finance's role in monitoring the implementation of relevant Gulf agreements and promoting financial and economic integration across the region.

The session also discussed the ongoing preparations for the UAE's upcoming presidency of the GCC in 2026 and explored plans to launch awareness campaigns and initiatives aimed at strengthening financial and economic cooperation among member states.

Strategic choice

H.E. Younis Haji AlKhoori said: “The Gulf financial and economic integration is not merely a development initiative but a strategic priority that reflects the shared vision and unified interests of the GCC countries. The UAE is committed to turning this vision into tangible initiatives that cement the Gulf Common Market, facilitate the movement of capital, enhance the efficiency of tax systems, and make doing business across member states easier and more seamless.”

AlKhoori added: “The Ministry of Finance plays a key role in monitoring the implementation of GCC resolutions and developing both bilateral and multilateral cooperation frameworks, particularly as the UAE prepares to assume the GCC presidency in 2026. We will continue to coordinate closely with our partners to launch forward-looking initiatives that reinforce financial stability and boost economic development across the gulf region.”

This high-level briefing is part of a comprehensive plan adopted by the Ministry of Finance to promote economic awareness, strengthen institutional engagement, and highlight the UAE's strategic role in the Gulf region, particularly the Ministry's responsibility in implementing the GCC Unified Economic Agreement. The agreement covers key areas of financial and economic integration and aligns perfectly with the ministry's strategic goals of deepening economic integration and advancing the financial and economic interests of the country.