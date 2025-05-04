Monster Energy's Nyjah Huston And Rayssa Leal Claim Victories At SLS Miami 2025 Street Skateboarding Competition

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In the iconic competition presented by Street League Skateboarding (SLS), 30-year-old Huston from Laguna Beach, California, earned a walk-off victory in Men's Skateboard Street after an intense final session. Also rising to the top, 17-year-old Leal from Imperatriz, Brazil, put on a technical showcase to claim first place in Women's Skateboard Street inside Watsco Center.

Founded by pro skateboarder Rob Dyrdek in 2010 with Monster Energy as a foundational sponsor, Street League Skateboarding (SLS) is the world's leading competition series for authentic street skateboarding. Every year, SLS crowns official Men's and Women's World Champions in the discipline followed by a global audience.

As the start of the 2025 SLS Championship Tour, SLS Miami brought the world's best street skateboarders to Watsco Center at the University of Miami. On May 3, male and female competitors battled for ranking points on the California Skateparks-designed street course featuring several obstacles modeled on famous Miami skate spots.

In the Men's Skateboard Street final, Huston competed as the reigning SLS Super Crown World Champion. During the brutal Knockout Round qualifiers, he coasted into the final by landing four consecutive Nine Club tricks. And he was ready to turn it up in the finals!

Starting strong in the Line section, Huston put together switch frontside lipslide the rail, backside Smith grind the flat rail, 360 kickflip the bump, backside 180 nosegrind the gap ledge, switch frontside nosegrind the Hubba, Half Cab crooked grind the rail, Half Cab kickflip the bump, nollie backside heelflip up the Euro Gap, and a massive switch frontside kickflip the big gap for 9.3 points and an early lead.

Heading into Single Trick attempts, Huston followed up with a historic feat: He became the first rider in history to post one hundred Nine Club scores in his career – earning nine points or more for a trick – by posting a gap nollie backside noseblunt slide the triangle ledge for 9.0 points. On his next attempt, Huston added another Nine Club score by landing a switch heelflip crooked grind the Hubba for 9.2 points.

Keeping the streak going, Huston also scored above nine points on his third attempt by ways of switch frontside heelflip the big gap for 9.1 points and the lead with 36.6 points. But in the last moments of the contest, Portugal's Gustavo Ribeiro bumped Huston from the top spot with everything riding on the final attempt. Putting it all on the line, Huston came through with a perfect backside nollie kickflip down the big gap for 9.2 points and the winning score of 36.8 points.

"Man, I'm so hyped. This one's honestly even better than the Brazil contest last year! It just keeps getting better. The years I get older, I appreciate it more and more. Especially winning after that gnarly of a final. It just goes to show that when the energy is right out there, anything is possible," said Monster Energy's Huston upon claiming the win at SLS Miami 2025.

The walk-off victory marks Huston's 27th win in an SLS event. His final trick in Miami marked his 103rd Nine Club score. He has been competing in SLS competitions since the start of the series and won the first-ever SLS Super Crown contest in 2010.

In the Women's Skateboard Street competition, Monster Energy's Leal dropped in as the reigning SLS Super Crown World Champion after winning the title for the third consecutive time. On Saturday, Leal emerged from the intense knockout round as the second-place qualifier.

When the action moved into the finals, Leal found herself in a pressure cooker situation. After losing the handle on her first run, she had to come back with a perfect line on the second attempt. Putting together frontside nosegrind the Hubba ledge, 360 kickflip into the bank, backside 50-50 the quarter pipe, nollie crooked grind the flat ledge, heelflip up the Euro Gap, frontside bluntslide the Cobra rail, frontside 5-0 the Hubba, and backside tailslide the rail earned Leal 7.5 points.

Keeping her momentum, Leal put her technical street skating skills on full display in the Single Trick section. For her first trick, the Brazilian finessed a perfect kickflip frontside boardslide the rail for 7.6 points. On her second attempt, Leal landed a flawless frontside bluntslide shove-it the rail for 8.4 points and the lead.

On her third attempt, Leal expanded her lead with yet another flawless technical move. A kickflip backside lipslide the rail netted 8.6 points and moved Leal further ahead of the competition with a more than 8-point advantage. Ultimately, no other rider could match Leal's score of 32.1 points as she claimed her thirteenth win in an SLS competition. On the final attempt, she even proceeded to stoke the crowd by upping the ante and almost landing a kickflip frontside bluntslide the rail.

"This contest was so fun! Everything was so good. Every fall, every landed trick. Every win feels special, it's crazy!" said Monster Energy's Leal upon claiming the win at SLS Miami.

Also stoking the crowd in Saturday's Men's Skateboard Street final, 24-year-old Vianna from Brazil brought his unique technical tricks to the course. In the Line section, he landed Half Cab backside Smith grind the rail, frontside feeble the flat rail, backside bluntslide the flat rail, backside tailslide fakie the Gap ledge, gap to frontside crooked grind the triangle ledge, heelflip frontside boardslide the rail and Caballerial frontside noseslide fakie the Hubba for 9.0 points and the first Nine Club score of Saturday's finals.

In the Single Trick section, Vianna started out with a Caballerial frontside bluntslide fakie the rail for 9.0 points. After missing the next two attempts, he secured a frontside Half Cab backside Smith Grind the Hubba for 9.2 points. When it all came down to final attempts, Vianna could not secure another landing and ended up settling for fifth place.

Stay tuned for more action: This year's SLS Championship Tour features seven competitions. The series will stoke fans with more stadium-sized SLS events in Paris, France (October 11), and the SLS Super Crown World Championship in São Paulo, Brazil (December 6-7). This season also marks the addition of four SLS Spot Takeover events bringing festival-style energy to legendary street skate locations, starting with the Santa Monica Pier event in Los Angeles on May 23.

For more on Nyjah Huston , Rayssa Leal , Giovanni Vianna , and the Monster Energy skateboarding team visit . Follow Monster Energy on YouTube , Facebook , Instagram , X , and TikTok for exclusive updates as the action sports season continues.

For interview or photo requests, contact Kim Dresser .

About Monster Energy

Based in Corona, California, Monster Energy is the leading marketer of energy drinks and alternative beverages. Refusing to acknowledge the traditional, Monster Energy supports the scene and sport. Whether motocross, off-road, NASCAR, MMA, BMX, surf, snowboard, ski, skateboard, or the rock and roll lifestyle, Monster Energy is a brand that believes in authenticity and the core of what its sports, athletes and musicians represent. More than a drink, it's the way of life lived by athletes, bands, believers, and fans. See more about Monster Energy including all of its drinks at .

CONTACT: Kim Dresser C: (949) 300-5546 E: [email protected]

SOURCE Monster Energy