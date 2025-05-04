Qatar Civil Aviation Authority Hosts International Meetings

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 22nd meeting of the Middle East Air Navigation Planning and Implementation Regional Group (MIDANPIRG/22) and the 12th meeting of the Regional Aviation Safety Group-Middle East (RASG-MID/12) kicked off on Sunday in Doha.

The two meetings are hosted by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) under the umbrella of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), from May 4 to 8, 2025.

A select group of officials and experts from civil aviation authorities and international organizations from across the region will discuss the key developments and current challenges in the fields of air navigation and safety, and to explore ways to enhance efficiency in these two areas.

In his opening remarks, QCAA Acting President Mohammed Faleh Al Hajri said the event manifests the shared commitment of all participating countries to enhance aviation safety, raise air navigation efficiency, and deepen regional cooperation in the Middle East, particularly in light of the growing challenges facing the aviation sector in the region, such as interference with the Global Positioning System (GPS), the operation of drones, air mobility, and aviation activities in conflict zones.

Al Hajri added that the discussions will lead to effective proposals and practical measures that will mitigate these threats and ensure that safety levels remain within internationally accepted limits. Furthermore, the ongoing work on preparing the National Air Navigation Plans (NANP) and the National Aviation Safety Plans (NASP), and developing an integrated safety data collection and processing system (SDCPS), will contribute to promoting a culture of constructive reporting within the sector and pave the way for the advanced implementation of both the State Safety Program (SSP) and the Safety Management System (SMS) at the regional level.

He added that "The MIDANPIRG and RASG groups will play a pivotal role in ensuring a smooth transition towards achieving the strategic objectives that will lead to further development and improvement in the field of air safety in the Middle East region.

The agendas of the two meetings will include several topics related to the latest developments in global and regional aviation strategies, coordination between the MIDANPIRG and RASG-MID groups, and a review of national and regional aviation safety plans. The two meetings will also focus on several important issues related to global and regional air navigation and aviation safety, examining the priorities and challenges facing airports in the Middle East region, and the future work program for the RASG-MID/MIDANPIRG groups.