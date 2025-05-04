Warehouses, Homes Affected In Russian Drone Strikes On Cherkasy
This was reported on Facebook by the head of the regional military administration, Ihor Taburets.
"Ovenight Sunday, the enemy hit Cherkasy region with attack drones. Our air defense forces destroyed 15 of them. However, there is a lot of damage from downed air targets and their debris. The regional center suffered the most," Taburets informed.
According to the official, residential infrastructure, warehouses of a furniture producer and a trade base were damaged in Cherkasy.Read also: Russia launches 1,180 attack drones at Ukraine in past week alone - Zelensky
No fatalities were reported while several people sought medical assistance, but did not require hospitalization.
As per tentative reports, 10 apartments in the four-storey building were damaged, two of which burned down completely.
Video: State Emergency Service
As Ukrinform reported earlier, several fires broke out in Cherkasy as a result of a Russian drone attack, including in a local dormitory.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment