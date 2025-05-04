Warehouses, Homes Affected In Russian Drone Strikes On Cherkasy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As a result of the latest attack by Russian drones overnight Sunday, Cherkasy's residential infrastructure and a few warehouses sustained damage.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the regional military administration, Ihor Taburets.

"Ovenight Sunday, the enemy hit Cherkasy region with attack drones. Our air defense forces destroyed 15 of them. However, there is a lot of damage from downed air targets and their debris. The regional center suffered the most," Taburets informed.

According to the official, residential infrastructure, warehouses of a furniture producer and a trade base were damaged in Cherkasy.

No fatalities were reported while several people sought medical assistance, but did not require hospitalization.

As per tentative reports, 10 apartments in the four-storey building were damaged, two of which burned down completely.

Video: State Emergency Service

As Ukrinform reported earlier, several fires broke out in Cherkasy as a result of a Russian drone attack, including in a local dormitory.