Ukrainian Troops Destroyed Two Russian Hideouts In Sumy Sector
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and a video was released.
According to available data, these shelters were occupied by enemy pilots.
“Both targets have been successfully destroyed, we are looking for the next ones,” the statement said.Read also: Ukraine facing potential threat from planned military drills in Belarus – SBGS
As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine destroyed two Russian Su-30 fighters using AIM-9 Sidewinder air-to-air missiles with infrared guidance, fired from Magura-7 unmanned maritime platforms.
Photo: SBGS
