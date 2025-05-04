Jacob's Dream Comes True As He And His Family Make New Memories In Hawaii

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Two hours earlier, Jacob, a 15-year-old from Hemet with cystic fibrosis, arrived in Terminal 4 for a journey he had been dreaming of – a journey made possible by Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire (OCIE), ONT and the financial support of Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation. While in Hawaii, Jacob will stay at the Disney Aulani Resort & Spa, visit Pearl Harbor and snorkel on beaches he has only read about, all while making new memories with his family.

Jacob's illness requires daily medicine and treatment, but it was all smiles and excitement Sunday morning as the teenager and his family prepared for their wish trip.

"This is wonderful. It feels like a culmination – that we made it," said Jacob's mother Jessica, as they awaited their boarding. "Jacob's been in the hospital many, many times, so for our family, to be here today, it means so much. We pushed through and made it together."

Jacob's family received the full VIP treatment – red carpet, and all – when they arrived by limousine at Terminal 4. They were greeted by Make-A-Wish OCIE Chief Executive Officer Anne Grey; Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners; Atif Elkadi, OIAA CEO; as well as airport police officers and firefighters, Ontario Airport Customer Experience Specialists (O.A.C.E.S.), and staff representatives from Make-A-Wish OCIE and Yuhaaviata.

The family received expedited check in, food at the airport's Aspire lounge, 1LoveIE merchandise and more.

"We are thrilled to provide Jacob and his family this incredible start to what we know will be an experience they won't forget. We appreciate the support of Make-A-Wish, Yuhaaviata of San Manuel Nation and Hawaiian Airlines in making all of this possible," Wapner said.

Jacob and his family will spend five days in Hawaii – thanks to a generous $450,000 grant from Yuhaaviata to Make-A-Wish OCIE, helping to fulfill at least 78 wishes for children battling critical illnesses in the Inland Empire.

Said Grey: "At Make-A-Wish, we believe in the power of a wish to bring hope, strength, and joy during the most challenging times. Thanks to the generosity of Yuhaaviatam of San Manuel Nation and the partnership of Ontario International Airport, Jacob's dream is now a beautiful reality-and a reminder of what's possible when a community comes together to uplift a child."

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is California's most popular mid-sized airport, according to J.D. Power's most recent North America Airport Satisfaction Study. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at . Follow @flyONT on Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram .

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA leaders include Ontario Mayor pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Treasurer) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

About Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire:

Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We seek to bring every eligible child's wish to life because every child deserves a childhood. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness. Since our chapter's founding in 1983, more than 8,300 wishes have been granted for children in the local community. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 34,000 volunteers, Make-A-Wish Orange County and the Inland Empire and 57 other chapters throughout the U.S. have granted more than 350,000 wishes nationwide. For more information, visit .

