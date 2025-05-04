403
Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From May 5 To May 9, 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Financial markets are set for a pivotal week from May 5 to May 9, 2025, with a range of economic indicators from Brazil, the Eurozone, the U.S., and other global economies likely to influence market dynamics.
The week begins on Monday with holidays in Japan (Children's Day), South Korea (Children's Day), China (Labor Day), the UK (Bank Holiday), and Hong Kong (The Birthday of the Buddha), limiting some market activity.
Key events include Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and IPC-Fipe Inflation Index, alongside Switzerland's CPI and the U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.
Tuesday features Brazil's S&P Global Services PMI, Japan's Greenery Day and South Korea's Vesak Day holidays, the Eurozone's German Services PMI, and the U.S. Trade Balance.
Wednesday highlights Brazil's Industrial Production, the Eurozone's German Factory Orders, and the U.S. FOMC Interest Rate Decision and Press Conference.
Thursday sees Brazil's IGP-DI Inflation Index, the Eurozone's German Industrial Production, and the U.S. Initial Jobless Claims and Nonfarm Productivity.
Friday focuses on Brazil's CPI, the Eurozone's Italian Industrial Production, and Canada's Employment Change, alongside U.S. speeches from FOMC members.
Brazil's economic data may significantly impact Latin American markets, while global indicators , particularly U.S. monetary policy and Eurozone production, could drive volatility, especially midweek.
Economic Calendar for the Week from May 5 to May 9, 2025
Monday, May 5, 2025
Brazil
04:00 AM - IPC-Fipe Inflation Index (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: 0.62%)
07:25 AM - BCB Focus Market Readout
Japan, South Korea, China, United Kingdom, Hong Kong
All Day - Holiday: Children's Day (Japan), Children's Day (South Korea), Labor Day (China), Bank Holiday (UK), The Birthday of the Buddha (Hong Kong)
Singapore
01:00 AM - Retail Sales (MoM) (Mar) (Prev: 3.0%)
01:00 AM - Retail Sales (YoY) (Mar) (Prev: -3.6%)
Switzerland
02:30 AM - CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Prev: 0.3%)
02:30 AM - CPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: 0.0%)
Eurozone
04:30 AM - Sentix Investor Confidence (May) (Cons: -14.9, Prev: -19.5)
09:00 AM - French 12-Month BTF Auction (Prev: 1.905%)
09:00 AM - French 3-Month BTF Auction (Prev: 2.128%)
09:00 AM - French 6-Month BTF Auction (Prev: 2.015%)
09:00 AM - French Car Registration (YoY) (Apr) (Prev: -14.5%)
Canada
08:15 AM - Reserve Assets Total (Apr) (Prev: 126.0B)
United States
09:45 AM - S&P Global Composite PMI (Apr) (Cons: 51.2, Prev: 53.5)
09:45 AM - Services PMI (Apr) (Cons: 51.4, Prev: 54.4)
10:00 AM - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (Apr) (Cons: 50.6, Prev: 50.8)
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Brazil
09:00 AM - S&P Global Composite PMI (Apr) (Prev: 52.6)
09:00 AM - S&P Global Services PMI (Apr) (Prev: 52.5)
Japan, South Korea
All Day - Holiday: Greenery Day (Japan), Vesak Day (South Korea)
India
01:00 AM - Nikkei Services PMI (Apr) (Cons: 59.1, Prev: 58.5)
Switzerland
01:45 AM - Unemployment Rate s.a. (Apr) (Cons: 2.8%, Prev: 2.8%)
Eurozone
02:45 AM - French Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: 0.7%)
03:55 AM - German Services PMI (Apr) (Cons: 48.8, Prev: 50.9)
04:00 AM - S&P Global Composite PMI (Apr) (Cons: 50.1, Prev: 50.9)
United States
08:30 AM - Trade Balance (Mar) (Cons: -124.70B, Prev: -122.70B)
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Brazil
08:00 AM - Industrial Production (YoY) (Mar) (Prev: 1.5%)
08:00 AM - Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Prev: -0.1%)
14:00 PM - Trade Balance (Apr) (Prev: 8.15B)
17:30 PM - Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 14.75%, Prev: 14.25%)
Eurozone
02:00 AM - German Factory Orders (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 1.1%, Prev: 0.0%)
United States
14:00 PM - FOMC Statement
14:00 PM - Fed Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 4.50%, Prev: 4.50%)
14:30 PM - FOMC Press Conference
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Brazil
05:00 AM - Brazilian PPI (MoM) (Mar) (Prev: -0.12%)
07:00 AM - IGP-DI Inflation Index (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: -0.50%)
09:00 AM - Auto Production (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: -12.6%)
09:00 AM - Auto Sales (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: 5.7%)
Eurozone
02:00 AM - German Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 0.9%, Prev: -1.3%)
United States
08:30 AM - Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 232K, Prev: 241K)
08:30 AM - Nonfarm Productivity (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: -0.4%, Prev: 1.5%)
Friday, May 9, 2025
Brazil
08:00 AM - CPI (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: 0.56%)
08:00 AM - CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Prev: 5.48%)
08:00 AM - Brazilian IPCA Inflation Index SA (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: 0.51%)
Eurozone
04:00 AM - Italian Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: -0.9%)
Canada
08:30 AM - Employment Change (Apr) (Cons: 24.5K, Prev: -32.6K)
United States
06:15 AM - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
11:30 AM - FOMC Member Williams Speaks
