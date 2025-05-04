Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Economic Calendar: Key Market Events For The Week From May 5 To May 9, 2025


2025-05-04 03:19:44
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Financial markets are set for a pivotal week from May 5 to May 9, 2025, with a range of economic indicators from Brazil, the Eurozone, the U.S., and other global economies likely to influence market dynamics.

The week begins on Monday with holidays in Japan (Children's Day), South Korea (Children's Day), China (Labor Day), the UK (Bank Holiday), and Hong Kong (The Birthday of the Buddha), limiting some market activity.

Key events include Brazil's BCB Focus Market Readout and IPC-Fipe Inflation Index, alongside Switzerland's CPI and the U.S. ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI.

Tuesday features Brazil's S&P Global Services PMI, Japan's Greenery Day and South Korea's Vesak Day holidays, the Eurozone's German Services PMI, and the U.S. Trade Balance.

Wednesday highlights Brazil's Industrial Production, the Eurozone's German Factory Orders, and the U.S. FOMC Interest Rate Decision and Press Conference.



Thursday sees Brazil's IGP-DI Inflation Index, the Eurozone's German Industrial Production, and the U.S. Initial Jobless Claims and Nonfarm Productivity.

Friday focuses on Brazil's CPI, the Eurozone's Italian Industrial Production, and Canada's Employment Change, alongside U.S. speeches from FOMC members.

Brazil's economic data may significantly impact Latin American markets, while global indicators , particularly U.S. monetary policy and Eurozone production, could drive volatility, especially midweek.
Economic Calendar for the Week from May 5 to May 9, 2025
Monday, May 5, 2025
Brazil

04:00 AM - IPC-Fipe Inflation Index (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: 0.62%)

07:25 AM - BCB Focus Market Readout

Japan, South Korea, China, United Kingdom, Hong Kong

All Day - Holiday: Children's Day (Japan), Children's Day (South Korea), Labor Day (China), Bank Holiday (UK), The Birthday of the Buddha (Hong Kong)

Singapore

01:00 AM - Retail Sales (MoM) (Mar) (Prev: 3.0%)

01:00 AM - Retail Sales (YoY) (Mar) (Prev: -3.6%)

Switzerland

02:30 AM - CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Prev: 0.3%)

02:30 AM - CPI (MoM) (Apr) (Cons: 0.2%, Prev: 0.0%)

Eurozone

04:30 AM - Sentix Investor Confidence (May) (Cons: -14.9, Prev: -19.5)

09:00 AM - French 12-Month BTF Auction (Prev: 1.905%)

09:00 AM - French 3-Month BTF Auction (Prev: 2.128%)

09:00 AM - French 6-Month BTF Auction (Prev: 2.015%)

09:00 AM - French Car Registration (YoY) (Apr) (Prev: -14.5%)

Canada

08:15 AM - Reserve Assets Total (Apr) (Prev: 126.0B)

United States

09:45 AM - S&P Global Composite PMI (Apr) (Cons: 51.2, Prev: 53.5)

09:45 AM - Services PMI (Apr) (Cons: 51.4, Prev: 54.4)

10:00 AM - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI (Apr) (Cons: 50.6, Prev: 50.8)
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
Brazil

09:00 AM - S&P Global Composite PMI (Apr) (Prev: 52.6)

09:00 AM - S&P Global Services PMI (Apr) (Prev: 52.5)

Japan, South Korea

All Day - Holiday: Greenery Day (Japan), Vesak Day (South Korea)

India

01:00 AM - Nikkei Services PMI (Apr) (Cons: 59.1, Prev: 58.5)

Switzerland

01:45 AM - Unemployment Rate s.a. (Apr) (Cons: 2.8%, Prev: 2.8%)

Eurozone

02:45 AM - French Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: 0.7%)

03:55 AM - German Services PMI (Apr) (Cons: 48.8, Prev: 50.9)

04:00 AM - S&P Global Composite PMI (Apr) (Cons: 50.1, Prev: 50.9)

United States

08:30 AM - Trade Balance (Mar) (Cons: -124.70B, Prev: -122.70B)
Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Brazil

08:00 AM - Industrial Production (YoY) (Mar) (Prev: 1.5%)

08:00 AM - Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Prev: -0.1%)

14:00 PM - Trade Balance (Apr) (Prev: 8.15B)

17:30 PM - Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 14.75%, Prev: 14.25%)

Eurozone

02:00 AM - German Factory Orders (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 1.1%, Prev: 0.0%)

United States

14:00 PM - FOMC Statement

14:00 PM - Fed Interest Rate Decision (Cons: 4.50%, Prev: 4.50%)

14:30 PM - FOMC Press Conference
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Brazil

05:00 AM - Brazilian PPI (MoM) (Mar) (Prev: -0.12%)

07:00 AM - IGP-DI Inflation Index (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: -0.50%)

09:00 AM - Auto Production (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: -12.6%)

09:00 AM - Auto Sales (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: 5.7%)

Eurozone

02:00 AM - German Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 0.9%, Prev: -1.3%)

United States

08:30 AM - Initial Jobless Claims (Cons: 232K, Prev: 241K)

08:30 AM - Nonfarm Productivity (QoQ) (Q1) (Cons: -0.4%, Prev: 1.5%)
Friday, May 9, 2025
Brazil

08:00 AM - CPI (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: 0.56%)

08:00 AM - CPI (YoY) (Apr) (Prev: 5.48%)

08:00 AM - Brazilian IPCA Inflation Index SA (MoM) (Apr) (Prev: 0.51%)

Eurozone

04:00 AM - Italian Industrial Production (MoM) (Mar) (Cons: 0.4%, Prev: -0.9%)

Canada

08:30 AM - Employment Change (Apr) (Cons: 24.5K, Prev: -32.6K)

United States

06:15 AM - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

11:30 AM - FOMC Member Williams Speaks

MENAFN04052025007421016031ID1109506105

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search