Cabinet Approves Law Amendments, Key Infrastructure Projects

Amman, May 4 (Petra) – The Council of Ministers, chaired by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan, approved on Sunday a draft amendment to the Sharia Enforcement Law for 2025, to be submitted to the Lower House of Representatives in accordance with constitutional procedures.The draft aims to simplify the enforcement of Sharia rulings, expedite the delivery of rights, provide debtors with an opportunity to earn income for repayment, and reduce reliance on imprisonment where possible.The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Service and Public Administration Commission (SPAC) Bylaw for 2025. The changes aim to enhance oversight, streamline administrative processes, and eliminate the role of executive director, consolidating leadership under a single secretary-general.To improve services in governorates, the Cabinet approved the continuation of procedures to tender the Wadi Al-Tawahin (Ajloun) – Kufranjah road project. The 5.3-km road will be widened, lit, and upgraded at an estimated cost of JOD 4.27 million, partially funded by the ministry's budget and Ajloun's decentralized budget for the 2026 fiscal year.Additionally, the Cabinet approved a grant agreement with the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) to update studies and designs for the Irbid and Salt ring roads. These projects aim to ease traffic congestion and support economic and social development.The Council also endorsed recommendations to curb damage to roads caused by infrastructure and utility excavations. All service agencies must align project plans with road authorities during the design stage, use modern excavation techniques, and comply with Ministry of Public Works permits. Performance guarantees will only be released after roads are restored to original condition.The Ministry of Interior has been instructed to empower governors to act against violations and coordinate with Public Security Department to monitor and deter illegal roadwork and vandalism.On the international cooperation front, the Cabinet approved an agreement with NATO regarding the legal status of its Liaison Office in Jordan, in line with the Kingdom's goal to become a hub for international organizations.The Cabinet also endorsed the 2025–2027 Child Welfare Program Action Plan with UNICEF, aiming to improve child protection through various programs across Jordan.In healthcare, a memorandum of understanding was approved between the Ministry of Health and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to facilitate patient treatment, exchange medical expertise, and enhance cooperation in health services.Culturally, Jordan signed an MoU with the Arab Theater Institute (UAE) to support youth and amateur theatre, enhance cultural centers, and offer training programs.Jordan also agreed to join the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea regarding biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, contributing to global efforts on marine conservation and climate resilience.The Cabinet approved an MoU between the Institute of Public Administration (IPA) and Germany's University of Applied Sciences Kehl, aiming to exchange expertise in public administration, digital governance, and applied research.Separately, the Cabinet appointed Nidal Ayasrah as Secretary-General of the Ministry of Culture and Nasser Haitham Shuraida as Registrar of Associations under the Civil Service Leadership Bylaw.