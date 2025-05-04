Bielat & Santore Sell Another Iconic NJ Restaurant

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This year, 2025, marks the 30th anniversary of Moonstruck. Originally opened in Ocean Grove in 1995 as the Raspberry Café, a quaint BYOB storefront, it relocated to its current location in 2002. Nestled across from Wesley Lake, Moonstruck is a multi-story Victorian-style building adorned with numerous windows and wraparound porches, offering stunning views of both the lake and the ocean, and occasionally, a full moon! The first floor features a bar and lounge area where guests can savor cocktails and appetizers. The second floor houses the main dining room, complete with its own bar. The third floor, which includes its own bar, is primarily reserved for à la carte dining but can also be booked for private parties and business meetings.

Moonstruck has been acquired by real estate investors who have achieved success in the restaurant industry. Alongside a skilled restaurant management team, the new proprietors of Moonstruck also own and operate both the Beacon 70 Restaurant and the Marina at Beacon 70 in Brick, Ocean County, New Jersey. They have decided to retain all staff at Moonstruck. Furthermore, the original owners will remain on site for a period to oversee operations and ensure a seamless business transition. The new owners aim to enhance the business by extending operating hours, opening on days and at times when the Moonstruck restaurant is typically closed.

Yes, and the "Moon-Struck Done," but just for today. Tomorrow, it will continue its historic legacy as one of the finest dining and drinking establishments in the area. Be sure to visit Moonstruck for a romantic dinner, a special occasion, or simply to enjoy a drink at the bar, keeping an eye out for that full moon in the sky. One can never dismiss the possibility of being Moonstruck!

