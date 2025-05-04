Bielat & Santore Sell Another Iconic NJ Restaurant
Moonstruck has been acquired by real estate investors who have achieved success in the restaurant industry. Alongside a skilled restaurant management team, the new proprietors of Moonstruck also own and operate both the Beacon 70 Restaurant and the Marina at Beacon 70 in Brick, Ocean County, New Jersey. They have decided to retain all staff at Moonstruck. Furthermore, the original owners will remain on site for a period to oversee operations and ensure a seamless business transition. The new owners aim to enhance the business by extending operating hours, opening on days and at times when the Moonstruck restaurant is typically closed.
Yes, and the "Moon-Struck Done," but just for today. Tomorrow, it will continue its historic legacy as one of the finest dining and drinking establishments in the area. Be sure to visit Moonstruck for a romantic dinner, a special occasion, or simply to enjoy a drink at the bar, keeping an eye out for that full moon in the sky. One can never dismiss the possibility of being Moonstruck!
