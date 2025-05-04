403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Drone Attacks Cause 11 Injuries in Kyiv
(MENAFN) Nearly 11 individuals sustained injuries following an overnight drone assault carried out by Russia on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, according to Ukrainian officials on Sunday.
“According to available information, 11 people were injured to varying degrees.
Among them are two children,” stated the Kyiv City Military Administration in a message posted on Telegram.
The aerial threat alert in Kyiv persisted for slightly more than an hour, occurring between 12:20 a.m. and 1:21 a.m. local time (2120GMT-2221GMT), as outlined in the official statement.
Fragments from intercepted drones sparked a blaze on the upper levels of a multi-story building in the city’s Obolonskyi area, while a nearby preschool facility was also affected, authorities reported.
In addition, a fire broke out in a non-residential zone within Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, with further blazes erupting in three separate homes in the Sviatoshynskyi neighborhood.
Officials confirmed that all the fires have since been brought under control.
Responding to the attacks, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on X, “The Russians are calling for a ceasefire on May 9 while striking Ukraine every single day. This is top-level cynicism.”
Previously, on April 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a three-day unilateral ceasefire to begin on May 8 and end on May 11.
This period aligns with Russia’s commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II on May 9.
President Zelenskyy dismissed the ceasefire initiative as a "manipulation."
“According to available information, 11 people were injured to varying degrees.
Among them are two children,” stated the Kyiv City Military Administration in a message posted on Telegram.
The aerial threat alert in Kyiv persisted for slightly more than an hour, occurring between 12:20 a.m. and 1:21 a.m. local time (2120GMT-2221GMT), as outlined in the official statement.
Fragments from intercepted drones sparked a blaze on the upper levels of a multi-story building in the city’s Obolonskyi area, while a nearby preschool facility was also affected, authorities reported.
In addition, a fire broke out in a non-residential zone within Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, with further blazes erupting in three separate homes in the Sviatoshynskyi neighborhood.
Officials confirmed that all the fires have since been brought under control.
Responding to the attacks, Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on X, “The Russians are calling for a ceasefire on May 9 while striking Ukraine every single day. This is top-level cynicism.”
Previously, on April 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin had announced a three-day unilateral ceasefire to begin on May 8 and end on May 11.
This period aligns with Russia’s commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II on May 9.
President Zelenskyy dismissed the ceasefire initiative as a "manipulation."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment