403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Putin Hopes to Avoid Using Nuclear Arms in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian Leader Vladimir Putin stated on Sunday that he remains optimistic there will be no necessity to employ nuclear arms in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
During a conversation with a journalist, shared as part of a forthcoming documentary featured by Russian state media, Putin remarked that such weapons have not been required since hostilities commenced on February 24, 2022.
“They (the West) wanted to provoke us, they wanted us to make mistakes. There was no need to use the weapons you just mentioned. And I hope there will be no need,” Putin conveyed.
He emphasized that Russia has refrained from such measures and hopes to continue doing so.
Putin insisted that Russia possesses ample capability and means to see the military campaign through to what he described as a “logical conclusion,” achieving the "result that Russia needs."
His remarks implied confidence in Moscow’s ability to accomplish its goals without escalating to the use of extreme weaponry.
In discussing the broader outlook, Putin asserted that eventual peace between Russia and Ukraine is “inevitable,” indicating that the resolution of the conflict is simply “a matter of time.”
He acknowledged the severe "tragedies" that have transpired during the war, which has now entered its fourth year.
The Russian leader also accused Western powers of attempting to “divide” Russia in the early 2000s, portraying their actions as manipulative and dishonest.
He claimed the West acted as a “geopolitical adversary,” behaving “very insidiously” by making false promises while engaging in contradictory behavior.
Reflecting on the Minsk agreements — accords signed in 2014 and 2015 aimed at ending clashes in eastern Ukraine — Putin expressed disappointment.
He said there was initial hope for adherence to the terms, but ultimately, Russia was "deceived."
During a conversation with a journalist, shared as part of a forthcoming documentary featured by Russian state media, Putin remarked that such weapons have not been required since hostilities commenced on February 24, 2022.
“They (the West) wanted to provoke us, they wanted us to make mistakes. There was no need to use the weapons you just mentioned. And I hope there will be no need,” Putin conveyed.
He emphasized that Russia has refrained from such measures and hopes to continue doing so.
Putin insisted that Russia possesses ample capability and means to see the military campaign through to what he described as a “logical conclusion,” achieving the "result that Russia needs."
His remarks implied confidence in Moscow’s ability to accomplish its goals without escalating to the use of extreme weaponry.
In discussing the broader outlook, Putin asserted that eventual peace between Russia and Ukraine is “inevitable,” indicating that the resolution of the conflict is simply “a matter of time.”
He acknowledged the severe "tragedies" that have transpired during the war, which has now entered its fourth year.
The Russian leader also accused Western powers of attempting to “divide” Russia in the early 2000s, portraying their actions as manipulative and dishonest.
He claimed the West acted as a “geopolitical adversary,” behaving “very insidiously” by making false promises while engaging in contradictory behavior.
Reflecting on the Minsk agreements — accords signed in 2014 and 2015 aimed at ending clashes in eastern Ukraine — Putin expressed disappointment.
He said there was initial hope for adherence to the terms, but ultimately, Russia was "deceived."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment