Autism Awareness Month at Brio Kids: Inclusive Activities & Community Impact in 2025

ODISHA, INDIA, May 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Introduction: Celebrating Autism Awareness in Odisha

April 2025 marked a vibrant Autism Awareness Month at Brio Kids, a leading special needs school in Bhubaneswar dedicated to autism education and developmental support. Founded by Dr. Soumya Ranjan Patnaik and Dr. Ananya Patnaik, Brio Kids hosted a month-long program to promote awareness, acceptance, and inclusion for children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Through therapeutic activities, creative projects, and community outreach, we engaged children, parents, and the wider Odisha community, reinforcing that autism is doable with the right support.

Kicking Off with Education and Engagement

The initiative began on April 1, 2025, with an interactive session for NSS volunteers from KIIT University's Computer Science Department. Over four hours, volunteers explored developmental delay issues in children with autism, gaining insights into our holistic approach at Brio Kids. This set the tone for a month focused on education and empathy. On World Autism Awareness Day, April 2, our in-house children participated in group-based activities to enhance fine and gross motor skills while fostering social engagement. They enjoyed:

- Autism Logo Colouring & Infinity Curve Tracing:

Boosted hand-eye coordination and bilateral movement.

- Colour-Matching with Ice Cream Sticks:

Built visual discrimination through creative imagery play.

- Ring Exchange & Paper Plate-Ball Games: Encouraged gross motor skills and cooperative play, sparking laughter and connection.

Therapeutic Interventions: Healing Through Play

On April 5, we hosted a hydrotherapy session, using water-based play with medium-sized plastic balls and pool accessories to support sensory regulation and postural control. Supervised by our expert team, this activity offered a therapeutic yet fun experience, helping children with autism feel calm and grounded. Mid-month, a field visit to Kelu Charan Park on April 11 allowed kids to explore open gym installations and nature, boosting gross motor confidence and adaptability. Healthy detox drinks followed, aligning with our focus on natural wellness. A unique leaf shadow art activity with crayons and green leaves also let children explore texture and fine motor control, encouraging creativity in a sensory-friendly way.

Parent Engagement: Bonding and Learning Together

A Parent Interactive Session brought families together for music-based engagement, where they shared experiences and discussed dietary strategies, long-term planning, and future goals for their children. A heartwarming parent-child bonding activity-Matka painting and decorating-strengthened emotional connections through collaborative creativity. These sessions empowered parents with practical strategies, fostering a supportive community around autism care in Odisha.

Community Outreach: Spreading Awareness Across Platforms

On April 17, Brio Kids conducted an awareness session at Shikshadan International School, our partner inclusive school, to promote understanding of autism in mainstream education. This outreach encouraged inclusive practices among students and teachers, bridging gaps in Bhubaneswar's educational landscape. On April 19, Dr. Soumya and Dr. Ananya shared their son's autism journey and success on SOA Radio 90.7, spreading awareness to a wider audience. Two days later, on April 21, they joined a podcast with India Speaks Today, further amplifying autism awareness through their personal story. On April 25, the duo visited NEWSROOM, an Odia web channel, to discuss autism success, delivering a positive message: autism is doable with the right support. These media engagements highlighted Brio Kids' mission on a larger stage.

Why Brio Kids Leads Autism Education in Odisha

Brio Kids isn't just a school; it's a movement. Our month-long program blended therapeutic interventions, creative projects, and community engagement, reinforcing inclusion and empowerment for autism learners. From hydrotherapy to park visits, every activity was designed to nurture skills and confidence. Our media outreach amplified our message, inspiring Odisha families to see autism as an opportunity for growth. Parents and partners praised the initiative, noting its impact on both children and the community.

Join the Brio Kids Family Today!

Inspired by our efforts? Brio Kids offers personalized autism education, therapies, and support for ages 3–18 in Bhubaneswar. Book a free assessment today and see how we can help your child thrive. Visit briokids or call 909-090-0211 to start their journey!

#AutismAwarenessOdisha

#AutismIsDoable

#BrioKidsBhubaneswar

#SpecialNeedsSchoolOdisha

#AutismEducationBhubaneswar

#AutismParentSupportOdisha

#AutismSuccessStories



Dr Soumya R Patnaik

Brio Kids

+91 9090900211

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.