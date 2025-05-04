Gatsby And BCMS Announce Enhanced Graphql Integration To Advance Static Site Performance And SEO

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- BCMS , a leading headless content management system, has announced an enhanced integration with Gatsby, the popular static site generator. This development is designed to provide developers and organisations with a streamlined approach to building, managing, and deploying high-performance, SEO-friendly static websites.Introducing BCMS and GatsbyGatsby is widely recognised for its ability to build fast, secure static websites and applications, with a strong emphasis on performance and search engine optimisation (SEO). Central to Gatsby's approach is its use of GraphQL, a powerful query language that allows developers to efficiently manage and retrieve data from various sources during the build process. This architecture ensures that sites are pre-rendered into highly optimised static assets, resulting in rapid load times and improved SEO rankings.BCMS enhances this process by providing a robust, headless CMS built with React developers in mind. Through its seamless GraphQL integration, BCMS allows developers to access and manage content directly within Gatsby projects. The BCMS Gatsby plugin streamlines content retrieval, enabling faster development cycles and improved collaboration between development and content teams. By leveraging static site generation and global content delivery networks (CDNs), the integration ensures that content is delivered instantly to users worldwide, regardless of their location.Key Features of the BCMS-Gatsby IntegrationGraphQL-Driven Content Management: BCMS's integration with Gatsby via GraphQL enables developers to query and manage content efficiently, reducing complexity and boosting productivity.Component-Based Design: BCMS's architecture aligns with Gatsby's component-driven model, allowing for flexible and reusable content structures.Performance and SEO: The combined solution delivers fast-loading, SEO-optimised sites, leveraging Gatsby's static site generation and BCMS's automated API management.Global CDN Delivery: Content managed in BCMS is distributed via a global CDN, ensuring rapid load times for users across different regions.Multilingual Support: BCMS provides robust localisation options, making it easy to serve content in multiple languages while maintaining Gatsby's high performance.SEO-Friendly Implementations and Starter TemplatesThe integration supports a variety of use cases, from blogs and portfolios to e-commerce and documentation sites. Developers can take advantage of free Gatsby starter templates provided by BCMS, such as blogs, job boards, and e-commerce sites, all designed to demonstrate SEO-friendly, high-performance implementations.Developers and organisations interested in building scalable, high-performance static sites are encouraged to explore the enhanced capabilities of BCMS and Gatsby. For more information and to access starter templates, visit .About BCMSBCMS is a modern headless CMS designed for developers and content teams, offering flexibility, scalability, and seamless integration with leading web frameworks.

Stephen Ramotowski

Becomes Tech, LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.