Vance’s India visit comes at strange time
(MENAFN) Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar revealed on Thursday that he had discussed last week’s deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, has sharply intensified hostilities between India and Pakistan. Jaishankar emphasized that those responsible — including the planners and supporters — must be held accountable.
The US has confirmed ongoing communications with both India and Pakistan, encouraging a calm and responsible resolution. Meanwhile, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a cabinet meeting on Wednesday to explore the country's potential responses. He granted India’s military chiefs full authority to determine the timing, targets, and method of retaliation.
The timing of the attack was particularly notable, as it coincided with US Vice President J.D. Vance’s visit to India. Vance and President Donald Trump are known for their tough stances on Islamist extremism. Some analysts suggest the attack may have been deliberately timed to coincide with the American visit — a recurring tactic aimed at drawing global attention to the Kashmir conflict and reminding the US of the risks involved in unresolved India-Pakistan tensions.
The attack was unequivocally condemned across the US leadership spectrum — by Trump, Vance, Secretary of State Rubio, and top intelligence and law enforcement officials. Trump has indicated that the US will let India and Pakistan address the issue themselves, echoing his position after the 2019 Pulwama attack. At that time, India conducted an airstrike on a terrorist camp in Balakot, Pakistan, asserting its right to self-defense — a stance the US backed. Similar military and diplomatic measures now appear to be on the table in New Delhi’s response.
