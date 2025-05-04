Humanitarian Situation In Gaza 'Beyond Imagination': UNRWA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) announced that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is beyond imagination.

UNRWA said in a statement that with the comprehensive blockade on Gaza entering its ninth week, concerted international efforts are necessary to prevent this humanitarian catastrophe from escalating to an "unseen level". The UN agency also renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire.

In this context, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini warned that the Israeli blockade on the Gaza Strip will "silently kill" more children and women every day, in addition to those already martyred by shelling.

Since March 2, the occupation has kept Gaza's crossings shut to food, relief, medical aid, and goods, causing a significant deterioration in the humanitarian situation there.