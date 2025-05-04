Air India's Maharaja Club Loyalty Program Earns Top Honour At Freddie Awards, 2025

Dhaka: Air India's frequent flyer program, Maharaja Club, has been named the 'Up and Coming Program of the Year' for the Asia, Middle East, and Africa region at the 2025 Freddie Awards - a prestigious global benchmark for excellence in travel loyalty.

The announcement was made in a press release issued by the airline on Saturday (May 4). The recognition highlights Maharaja Club's growing influence and appeal among travelers in a highly competitive loyalty landscape.

The award, announced at a ceremony in Chicago, marks a significant win for the airline's efforts to modernise and reposition its loyalty offering under the Tata Group's ongoing transformation of the carrier, Air India said.

“Winning at the globally coveted Freddie Awards 2025 is an incredible honour for Air India. Earning this recognition, based on the votes of millions of frequent flyers worldwide, is incredibly encouraging and reaffirms our commitment to excellence.

It motivates us to keep pushing boundaries, delivering unmatched value, and creating a loyalty program that resonates with travellers across the globe," said Air India Chief Commercial Officer Nipun Aggarwal.

The Freddie Awards, established in 1988, are decided entirely by votes from frequent flyers worldwide. Over 4.2 million people participate in the voting annually across 13 languages, including Hindi, making it one of the most representative accolades in the global travel industry.

The Maharaja Club was redesigned in April 2024, shifting from a traditional miles-based model to a more transparent spend-based rewards system. It now includes simplified tiers, a fresh identity, and broader accessibility, resulting in a substantial growth in membership over the past year.

