Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets Lebanese Minister Of Energy And Water

2025-05-04 06:06:17
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met on Sunday with Minister of Energy and Water of the Republic of Lebanon HE Joseph Saddi.
Discussions during the meeting dealt with energy relations and cooperation between Qatar and Lebanon and means to enhance them.

