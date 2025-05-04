403
Kim Jong-un Urges Modernization of North Korea’s Armored Forces
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un recently carried out an inspection of an "important" tank manufacturing facility, highlighting the urgency of enhancing the country’s armored military equipment within a "short span of time," according to a report from state-run media on Sunday.
During the visit, Kim reviewed the plant’s output levels, ongoing upgrades, and advancements in completing key research goals related to essential tank technologies, as reported by the media.
However, no specific information was disclosed regarding the facility’s name, exact location, or the timing of the inspection.
Kim emphasized that "to replace the armoured weapons of the last century in our army with latest tanks and armoured vehicles is the most important issue in the building of armed forces and modernization of the army."
This statement underscores his focus on transitioning from outdated military equipment to state-of-the-art armored vehicles as a fundamental part of enhancing national defense capabilities.
He further insisted on the necessity of establishing extensive manufacturing infrastructure capable of producing advanced tanks and self-propelled artillery, and of overhauling the broader armored weapons inventory rapidly.
Kim voiced "satisfaction" with the reengineered design of domestically-developed tanks, praising the newly configured firepower systems, which he noted demonstrate both scientific precision and dependable performance for engines with significant thrust.
Additionally, he affirmed that the country’s direction of "further perfecting" core battle tank technologies continues through consistent innovation and successful manufacturing efforts, as detailed by the media.
