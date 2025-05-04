BPS Student Achieves Global Recognition With Multiple Records

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Dhvani Tejaswi, a student at Birla Public School in Doha, Qatar, has garnered international acclaim for her exceptional intellectual abilities, setting multiple world records across various disciplines. Dhvani has demonstrated remarkable cognitive skills from a young age.

These accomplishments have been recognised by organisations such as the India Book of Records and Noble World Records.

Dhvani's extraordinary talents have not only brought pride to her family and school but have also inspired the broader community in Qatar and beyond.

Her recent achievements include: Fastest kid to recite and spell numbers from one to hundred blindfolded within 5 minutes and 54 seconds at the age of 3 years, 9 months and 4 days; youngest to recite the names of all 195 countries in the world blindfolded within 3 minutes and 40 seconds; fastest to recite the names and symbols of all the elements in the periodic table blindfolded within 2 minutes and 34 seconds; and youngest and fastest kid to recite the names and their capital cities of all 195 countries in the world blindfolded within 04 minutes and 3 seconds. It is considered as breaking the world record.

The school management and senior leadership team congratulated and appreciated Dhvani on her achievements at this tender age.