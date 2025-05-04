Cooler Weather With Scattered Showers Sunday Gradual Warm-Up Through Midweek

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) -- Temperatures are set to dip slightly across Jordan today, with mild conditions expected in most areas, and warmer weather holding in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Skies will start partly cloudy, with increasing cloud cover by midday as a spell of unstable weather begins to affect the Kingdom.Scattered showers are forecast for southern and eastern regions including Aqaba potentially turning heavy at times with thunderstorms and hail. Isolated rain may also reach parts of the north and center, though only briefly and intermittently. Winds will be northwesterly and moderate, picking up through the afternoon and stirring dust in desert areas.By nightfall, rain chances will gradually fade. Conditions will turn cooler across most parts of the country, while remaining mild in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will stay northwesterly, occasionally brisk in the east.Looking ahead, Monday will bring partly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures for most of the Kingdom, with warmer weather in low-lying areas. Light showers are possible into the afternoon over northern and central regions, as well as limited parts of the east and southwest. Winds will range from moderate to active.Tuesday marks a shift to warmer, settled conditions. Most regions will see mild to warm weather, with relatively hot temperatures continuing in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Another temperature rise is expected on Wednesday, with most areas turning warm and the lowlands becoming distinctly hot. Winds throughout will remain light to moderate from the northwest.Temperatures are expected to reach 22 C in east Amman and 20 C in the west, with overnight lows dipping to 12 C and 10 C respectively. The northern highlands will see a range between 18 C by day and 8 C at night, while the Sharah highlands will be cooler still, from 18 C down to 6 C. In the eastern desert (Badia), daytime highs will climb to 26 C with nighttime lows around 13 C. Central plains can expect 23 C during the day and 12 C after sunset.The Jordan Valley will be considerably warmer, with northern areas hitting 30 C and southern areas reaching 32 C, with overnight lows between 16 C and 19 C. The Dead Sea is forecast at 31 C by day and 18 C at night, while Aqaba will match those temperatures with a high of 31 C and a low of 18 C.