Gaza Journalists Demonstrate Israeli Attacks, Plead for International Protection
(MENAFN) Dozens of journalists staged a demonstration in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, on Saturday, imploring the global community to intervene and safeguard media professionals from repeated Israeli attacks.
The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate organized the protest in conjunction with World Press Freedom Day. Gathering at the Nasser Medical Complex in the city, the journalists held aloft signs bearing the stark message: "Stop Killing Journalists."
During the demonstration, Tahseen Al-Astal, the syndicate's deputy head, delivered a speech accusing Israel of perpetrating "a crime against Palestinian journalists by directly killing them and destroying their homes."
Al-Astal characterized the media landscape in Gaza as being among "the most dangerous in the world, given the complete absence of any safety guarantees, the destruction of press institutions, and the deprivation of the most basic work tools."
Asserting that the Israeli occupation bears full responsibility for these actions, he urged international bodies to take decisive measures to "hold the killers accountable."
According to a report released on Saturday, Israel has killed 212 journalists, injured 409, and detained 48 others since the onset of the Gaza war on October 7, 2023.
