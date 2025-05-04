403
Farage’s party receives huge gains in regional British elections
(MENAFN) The right-wing Reform UK party, led by Brexit figurehead Nigel Farage, has made major gains in England’s local elections, securing 677 out of over 1,600 contested seats. Both the ruling Labour Party and the Conservatives suffered significant losses.
As vote counts came in on Friday, Reform UK emerged as the dominant force in 23 local council contests, taking control of 10 councils. These included eight that were previously held by the Conservatives — including Derbyshire, Kent, and Lincolnshire — along with Doncaster from Labour and Durham, where no party had held a majority.
Reform also scored a narrow win in the Runcorn and Helsby parliamentary by-election, defeating Labour by just six votes after a recount. This victory brought the party’s total to five seats in the UK Parliament.
A BBC forecast suggests that if a general election were held now, Reform UK would win 30% of the national vote, ahead of Labour’s 20% and the Conservatives’ 15%. However, the next general election is not scheduled until May 2029. The last election, held in 2024, saw Labour achieve a sweeping victory amid discontent with Conservative economic policies.
Farage called the local election outcome “unprecedented,” claiming Reform UK is now poised to win the next general election. Prime Minister Keir Starmer acknowledged voter anger but pledged to intensify efforts to deliver national change. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch admitted the results were a “bloodbath” for her party and emphasized the need to rebuild public trust.
Reform UK’s rise is largely attributed to public disillusionment over mass immigration, rising living costs, and dissatisfaction with the long-standing dominance of both Labour and the Conservatives. The party’s platform includes strict immigration controls, tax cuts, and reduced council spending, branding itself as the only real alternative to what it sees as a broken political system.
