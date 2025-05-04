403
N-Koreans fight for Russia
(MENAFN) On April 26, 2025, during a briefing to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov revealed that soldiers from North Korea’s Korean People’s Army (KPA) had fought alongside Russian troops in the Kursk region. Gerasimov praised the professionalism, resilience, and courage shown by the KPA soldiers as they helped repel Ukrainian forces.
The following day, North Korea’s Central Military Committee issued a statement celebrating the success of the operation to liberate areas in Kursk, highlighting the strengthened military alliance between Russia and North Korea as part of their strategic partnership. The deployment of North Korean forces was reportedly authorized by Kim Jong-un in line with the Russia-DPRK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty.
On April 28, Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged the contributions of the KPA soldiers, thanking Kim Jong-un for sending troops to support Russia’s war efforts. He emphasized that the Russian people would honor the North Korean soldiers who fought alongside Russian troops.
This move, however, was condemned by South Korea and the United States, who criticized North Korea’s actions as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions prohibiting military cooperation with Pyongyang. The South Korean government accused North Korea of undermining international efforts and called for the immediate withdrawal of the troops, while the US State Department condemned the deployment and warned that North Korea was perpetuating the Russia-Ukraine war.
The deployment followed the signing of a military assistance agreement between Russia and North Korea in June 2024. The treaty included a provision for mutual support if either country faced war. When Ukraine invaded the Kursk region in August 2024, it created the conditions for Russia to request North Korean assistance.
In November 2024, during official talks in Moscow, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui confirmed that Pyongyang had been assisting Russia from the outset of the conflict, following Kim Jong-un’s directive to support Russia in its war effort.
