Musk claims press is ‘character assassination’
(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has accused the American “legacy media” of orchestrating a deliberate “character assassination” campaign against him, claiming that if given the chance, they would have “immediately” killed him. Musk made these remarks during an interview with Lara Trump, a Fox host and the daughter-in-law of former US President Donald Trump. In the conversation, Musk reflected on the backlash he faced after his speech at Trump’s inauguration in January, where some perceived his gestures as Nazi salutes. However, Musk denies any association with Nazi symbolism, insisting that the media misrepresented his actions.
He argued that the claim of him being a Nazi was “outrageous,” emphasizing that he has never harmed anyone in his life. Musk criticized the media for perpetuating this false narrative, noting that if lies like these are repeated enough, some people will start to believe them, especially those who still trust mainstream news outlets. He stressed that while propaganda can create simple narratives, the truth is often more complicated and worth defending. Musk also pointed out that the real issue with Nazis was not their mannerisms or appearance but the millions of lives they took.
The billionaire also defended Trump, stating that the president has been subjected to similar propaganda for over two decades. Musk asserted that Trump is not a violent person and has actually played a role in preventing wars, which contrasts with Nazi ideology.
Musk expressed his belief that the media’s animosity toward him is deeply personal, and he insinuated that his critics would not hesitate to kill him if given the chance. Although he did not specify who he thought would carry out such an act, Musk suggested that the media would resort to character assassination since they can’t “kill him” in reality.
