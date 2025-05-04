403
Scholz says ‘don’t rush’ to prohibit AfD
(MENAFN) Outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has urged caution when it comes to potentially banning the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. His comments followed a report by Germany’s Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV), which classified the AfD as an "extremist" group. The report accused the party of promoting racist anti-migrant rhetoric and posing a threat to Germany’s democratic values. This classification could lead to increased surveillance of the AfD, similar to that of other extremist organizations.
Scholz emphasized that the process of banning a party is complex and should not be rushed, noting that Germany's Federal Constitutional Court has previously rejected attempts to ban extremist parties. He referenced past efforts to outlaw the nationalist National Democratic Party (NDP), which successfully avoided a ban despite prolonged legal battles. The NDP, after changing its name to The Homeland in 2023, will not run in the upcoming 2025 elections.
The AfD, which has recently gained significant support in the polls, condemned the BfV report, claiming that it unfairly targeted the party just as it was becoming the most popular in Germany. Party leaders Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla argued that the report was an attempt to discredit and criminalize their party ahead of the government transition.
Recent polling shows the AfD has overtaken the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) as the most popular party in Germany, signaling a shift in the political landscape.
