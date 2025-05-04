403
Trump proclaims US did most to win both world wars
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has proclaimed that the United States played the most decisive role in winning both World War I and World War II. While announcing new commemorative dates, he designated May 8 as Victory Day for WWII and November 11 for WWI.
In a Truth Social post on Thursday, Trump emphasized America's military dominance and contribution to the Allied victories, claiming, “No country came close to the U.S. in terms of strength, bravery, or military brilliance.” He added that it's time for the nation to “start celebrating our victories again.”
May 8 marks the official surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945, following the fall of Berlin to Soviet forces. While many Western nations observe this date as Victory in Europe Day, Russia traditionally celebrates it on May 9. Trump asserted that, although allies contributed, the U.S. had the most significant impact on the outcome.
Trump’s statements come amid his continued push for NATO allies to increase their defense spending. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently stressed that the EU must take more responsibility for its own defense, as the U.S. gradually reduces its commitments.
Previously, Trump acknowledged Russia's role in WWII, noting it had "helped" the U.S.—a comment that drew criticism from Moscow. In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated that while the Soviet Union appreciated American aid under the Lend-Lease Act, it could have defeated Nazi Germany on its own.
Currently, the U.S. has no national holiday specifically marking World War II victories, though various remembrance events take place throughout May, August, and September. November 11, known as Veterans Day, honors the 1918 armistice that ended World War I.
