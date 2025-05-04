403
Finance Chief Takes Over as Yemen's Premier
(MENAFN) Yemen's governing body, the Presidential Leadership Council (PLC), has installed Salem Saleh Bin Braik, the former finance minister, as the nation's new prime minister. This change comes swiftly after Ahmed Awad bin Mubarak resigned, citing constitutional limitations that hampered his ability to enact needed reforms.
According to media reports, Bin Braik's appointment was announced mere hours after bin Mubarak's departure. Bin Braik, a long-serving financial official, will lead a cabinet where all current ministers will maintain their roles. Bin Mubarak will transition to a position as advisor to the PLC president.
Bin Mubarak, who assumed the premiership in February 2024, pointed to "numerous difficulties" and insufficient constitutional authority as reasons for his resignation. His tenure was marked by efforts to stabilize a nation still grappling with the effects of a civil war that erupted in 2014, when Houthi forces seized Sanaa. The internationally recognized government continues to operate from Aden.
